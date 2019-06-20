MobileIron Inc Bullish on Strong ResultsMobileIron Inc (NASDAQ:MOBL) is a mobile cyber security stock that has been outpacing the broader market in 2019. In February, the company reported strong fourth quarter and year end results with recurring revenue up 21% and 18% respectively. In April, it announced solid first quarter results, with revenue up 10% and recurring revenue up 18%. It also provided strong guidance for the second quarter and fiscal 2019.MOBL OverviewA mobile device management software company, MobileIron Inc is notable for its security and user identification tools. The company looks to stand out by providing platforms that do not.

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...