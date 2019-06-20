Hancock Jaffe Laboratories, Inc.: Hancock Jaffe Hires Brian Roselauf as Director of Research and Development

IRVINE, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 20, 2019 / Hancock Jaffe Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ: HJLI, HJLIW), a developer of medical devices that restore cardiac and vascular health, today announced that Brian Roselauf will be joining the company as its Director of Research and Development. Mr. Roselauf will join Hancock Jaffe on June 24, 2019, and will initially focus on design verification and validation activities to prepare for the filing of the Investigational Device Exemption ("IDE") application for the U.S. pivotal trial for HJLI's VenoValve.

Brian Roselauf brings 16 years of engineering product development experience and a track record of bringing concepts to commercialization within large publicly traded companies as well as startups. He also has an extensive background in developing implantable prosthetic devices through his professional experiences with Edwards Lifesciences, Arbor Surgical Technologies, Endologix, CardiAQ, and HighLife Medical. Notably, Mr. Roselauf worked with Covidien Neurovascular which was purchased by Medtronic for $43 billion, CardiAQ, which was later purchased by Edwards Lifesciences for $400 million, and HighLife Medical, which recently received $36 million in Series B funding. He has also held research and development positions at Applied Medical, a privately held medical device company in Rancho Santa Margarita, CA and whose products are sold in 75 countries, as well as Nasdaq listed Endologix, Inc. of Irvine, California. Brian's breadth in a multitude of engineering disciplines and expertise in project management will also drive technology and intellectual property development at HJLI.

Robert Berman, Hancock Jaffe's CEO, stated, "Brian understands both our short-term and long- term objectives, and has experience helping other companies achieve similar goals. His background and experience will be extremely helpful as we prepare the VenoValve for the U.S. pivotal trial, advance the CoreoGraft along the regulatory approval process, and seek strategic partnerships for both of our co-lead products."

"I was recently introduced to Hancock Jaffe and was amazed at the enormous potential for their two lead products" said Brian Roselauf, HJLI's new Director of Research and Development. "I really wasn't looking for a new position, but the opportunity at Hancock Jaffe was so compelling and such a good fit for me, I immediately knew that I wanted to be a part of the company."

Mr. Roselauf has an MBA from UCLA's Anderson School of Business, an M.S. is Mechanical Engineering form California State Polytechnic University, and a B.S. in Bioengineering from the University of California, San Diego.

The VenoValve is a bioprosthetic replacement for damaged native valves in the deep veins of the leg. Hancock Jaffe recently announced positive initial data from its first-in-human, VenoValve study in Bogota, Colombia. Four out of the first five VenoValve recipients have experienced significant reductions in reflux, the main cause of severe chronic venous insufficiency ("CVI") of the deep vein system. Deep venous CVI afflicts approximately 2.6 million people in the U.S. and there are currently effective treatments for the disease. Hancock Jaffe's second lead product, the CoreoGraft, is a bioprosthetic graft for heart bypass surgeries. The CoreoGraft is currently undergoing an animal feasibility study and initial forty-five day results from the study are expected to be released at the end of this month.

About Hancock Jaffe Laboratories, Inc.

HJLI specializes in developing and manufacturing bioprosthetic (tissue based) medical devices to establish improved standards of care for treating cardiac and vascular diseases. HJLI currently has two lead product candidates: the VenoValve, a porcine based valve which is intended to be surgically implanted in the deep venous system of the leg to treat reflux associated with Chronic Venous Insufficiency; and the CoreoGraft, a bovine tissue based off the shelf conduit intended to be used for coronary artery bypass surgery. For more information, please visit HancockJaffe.com.

Cautionary Note on Forward-Looking Statements

This press release and any statements of stockholders, directors, employees, representatives and partners of Hancock Jaffe Laboratories, Inc. (the "Company") related thereto contain, or may contain, among other things, certain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties. Such statements may include, without limitation, statements identified by words such as "projects," "may," "will," "could," "would," "should," "believes," "expects," "anticipates," "estimates," "intends," "plans," "potential" or similar expressions. These statements are based upon the current beliefs and expectations of the Company's management and are subject to significant risks and uncertainties, including those detailed in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Actual results (including, without limitation, with respect to our first-in-human VenoValve study) may differ significantly from those set forth or implied in the forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve certain risks and uncertainties that are subject to change based on various factors (many of which are beyond the Company's control). The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future presentations or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.

