Freeze Tag, Inc.: Freeze Tag Announces Sale of New Fancy Flat Matt Game Piece

TUSTIN, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 20, 2019 / Freeze Tag ( OTC PINK: FRZT ), a leading creator of location-based mobile social games, has announced the release of Fancy Flat Matts , a new Player Owned Bouncing (POB) game piece , for their flagship mobile game Munzee . The new virtual game-piece will be for sale at 15:00 CST today in the Freeze Tag Online Store , and will be available for 24 hours while supplies last.

Fancy Flat Matts are bouncing munzees that work similarly to Mythological and Pouch Creature Munzees based on variant designs of the original Flat Matt. Fancy Flat Matt variants are based on different sports themes. Although other Flat Friends Munzees, like Flat Matt and Flat Rob, are virtual products that players can deploy anywhere in the world, Fancy Flat Friends Munzees are bouncing munzees that travel around the world and earn players even more points.

"Our teammate Matt McCann recently celebrated his fifth anniversary with the company, so what better way to honor him than with an update to the fan favorite Flat Matt," said Rob Vardeman, President of Freeze Tag. "Matt will be travelling to a number of Birthday Events this year, so the release of Fancy Flat Matt is just another way players can interact from around the world."

Based on members of the Munzee gameplay development team, the Flat Friends line of virtual game pieces have been very popular within the player community. Since the release of the first Flat Friend in October 2015, Flat Robs have been captured 14,731,765 times. The original Flat Matt was released in May 2017 and has since been captured 3,017,625 times.

To find out more specific information about the new bouncing Fancy Flat Matts, please read this blog post: https://www.munzeeblog.com/flat-matt-just-got-a-little-bit-fancy/ .

For more information follow the Munzee Blog at https://www.munzeeblog.com/ .

About Freeze Tag, Inc.

Freeze Tag, Inc. is a leading creator of mobile location-based games for consumers and businesses. Our portfolio includes hits such as Munzee, a social platform with over 8 million locations worldwide and hundreds of thousands of players that blends gamification and geolocation into an experience that rewards players for going places in the physical world, Garfield Go, a Pokemon Go style augmented reality game based on the iconic cat Garfield, WallaBee, an addictive collecting game with over 2,200 beautifully drawn digital cards, as well as many social mobile games that provide endless hours of family-friendly fun. We also offer our technology and services to businesses that want to leverage mobile gaming in their marketing and branding programs. For example, our Eventzee solution allows businesses to create private scavenger hunts in physical places such as malls, tradeshows, company events or campuses to create immersive brand experiences. For more information about Freeze Tag, go to: http://www.freezetag.com .

