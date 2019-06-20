Galaxy Next Generation, Inc.: Galaxy Next Generation to Highlight its Three New Products at ISTE Conference

June 23-26 in Philadelphia, PA

TOCCOA, GA / ACCESSWIRE / June 20, 2019 / Galaxy Next Generation, Inc. (OTCQB: GAXY) ('Galaxy' or the 'Company), a provider of interactive learning technology solutions, today announced its participation as an exhibitor at ISTE 2019 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. The confererence where Bold Educators Activate Change will open its exhibit hall from June 23-26. https://conference.iste.org/2019/

Gary LeCroy, Galaxy's Chief Executive Officer, commented, 'Our new products (G2 Spoke, G2 SLIM(a) model, G2 Overlay) were very well received last week at InfoComm by the AV community and we are excited to show them to the school 'end user' community this coming week at ISTE.'

The International Society for Technology in Education (ISTE) is a nonprofit organization that works with the global education community to accelerate the use of technology to solve tough problems and inspire innovation. Our worldwide network believes in the potential technology holds to transform teaching and learning.

For additonal information, please visit: https://conference.iste.org/2019/

About Galaxy Next Generation, Inc.

Galaxy Next Generation (OTCQB: GAXY) is a provider of interactive learning technology solutions that allows the presenter and participant to engage in a fully collaborative instructional environment. Galaxy's products include Galaxy's own private-label interactive touch screen panel as well as numerous other national and international branded peripheral and communication devices. Galaxy's distribution channel consists of 22+ resellers across the U.S. who primarily sell the Company's products within the commercial and educational market. Galaxy does not control where resellers focus their resell efforts, although generally, the K-12 education market is the largest customer base for Galaxy products - comprising nearly 90% of Galaxy's sales.

For additional information, please visit our website at: www.galaxynext.us

