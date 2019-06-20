Iota Communications, Inc.: Iota Retains Emerging Markets Consulting, LLC for Investor/Public Relations Services

NEW HOPE, PA / ACCESSWIRE / June 20, 2019 / Iota Communications, Inc. (OTCQB: IOTC ), a wireless network carrier and software service company that provides Internet of Things solutions that optimize energy efficiency, sustainability and operations for commercial facilities, is pleased to announce that Emerging Markets Consulting, LLC (EMC) has been retained to provide investor/public relations services. EMC specializes in helping small and mid-sized public companies establish brand awareness and increase market share to its customer base while improving visibility to the institutional and retail investment community.

"We are excited to gain greater exposure in the investment community as we leverage our spectrum holdings to build the first dedicated, purpose-built Internet of Things wireless network," states, Terrence DeFranco, Chief Executive Officer of Iota. "We believe that our company represents an outstanding opportunity for investors to capitalize on the explosive areas of IoT, Big Data and Digitization as we bring the benefits of a carrier grade network to a machine-to-machine communication marketplace clamoring for low-cost, reliable and ubiquitous connectivity. Our strategy is to make these unique features available to commercial customers by embedding them in a software-as-a-service application model that drives cost savings, productivity and sustainability for their operations and facilities. Also, as our network proliferates, we can scale our subscriber base by adopting more applications in other verticals, such as health care, hospitality, manufacturing and others. Our team is excited, and we look forward to communicating our progress to the Wall Street community."

James Painter, President of EMC, said, "We are pleased to represent Iota during the coming year. We have conducted our due diligence on the Company and have been very impressed with the management, market sector, and the overall business strategy. Iota is poised to benefit greatly by leveraging its wireless spectrum portfolio for end to end IoT solutions, especially in commercial real estate, an industry aspiring for more intelligent and energy efficient buildings. Additionally, the global movement toward greenhouse gas reduction and carbon neutrality should provide additional tailwinds to drive value to Iota over the coming years."

About Iota Communications, Inc.

Iota is a wireless network carrier system and software-as-a-service platform dedicated to the Internet of Things. Iota sells recurring-revenue solutions that optimize energy usage, sustainability and operations for commercial and industrial facilities both directly and via third-party relationships. Iota also offers important ancillary products and services which facilitate the adoption of its subscription-based services, including solar energy, LED lighting, and HVAC implementation services. For more information, please visit our web site at www.iotacommunications.com.

About Emerging Markets Consulting LLC

Based in Clermont, Florida, Emerging Markets Consulting, LLC (EMC) brings over 40 years combined experience in the investor relations industry. EMC is an international investor relations firm with affiliates around the world. EMC is relationship-driven and results-oriented with the goal of seeking attractive emerging companies and concentrating its resources and efforts to serve a limited number of high-quality clients. For more information, visit EMC's website at www.emergingmarketsllc.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain "forward-looking statement" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Such statements include, but are not limited to, any statements relating to our growth strategy and product development programs and any other statements that are not historical facts. Forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could negatively affect our business, operating results, financial condition and stock price. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those currently anticipated include, but are not limited to, risks related to the acquisition and integration of the assets we acquired from Solbright Group, Inc., risks related to our growth strategy; risks relating to the results of research and development activities; our ability to obtain, perform under and maintain financing and strategic agreements and relationships; uncertainties relating to preclinical and clinical testing; our dependence on third-party suppliers; our ability to attract, integrate, and retain key personnel; the early stage of products under development; our need for substantial additional funds; government regulation; patent and intellectual property matters; competition; as well as other risks described in our SEC filings. We expressly disclaim any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in our expectations or any changes in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statement is based, except as required by law.

Investor Contact:

Iota Communications, Inc.

540 Union Square

New Hope, PA 18938

Attn: Investor Relations

investors@iotacommunications.com

Public Relations Contact:

Greg Lutowsky, SVP, Corporate Communications

glutowsky@iotacommunications.com

(855) 743-6478

SOURCE: Iota Communications, Inc.

