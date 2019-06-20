SK Collaborative: Jackson Development's Magens Junction Apartments Makes Waves by Earning National Green Building Standard Certification

Jackson Development's Magens Junction Apartments Makes Waves by Earning National Green Building Standard Certification

ESTATE JOSEPH and ROSENDAL, ST THOMAS, VI / ACCESSWIRE / June 20, 2019 / Magens Junction Apartments is the newest development located off the shores of Magens Beach, completed just two short years after the devastation of category 5 Hurricane Irma. The development includes 48 new construction apartments within two six-story towers connected by an elevator and amenity core building.

Bob Jackson, founder of Jackson Development, said, "Jackson Development Company believes it is incumbent on us to ensure that our developments are sustainable, meeting the needs of the present while preserving the ability of future generations to meet their own needs. Green building and sustainability should be priorities everywhere, however in the Virgin Islands it is even more critical that we build sustainably to overcome our local issues with water shortages, high utility costs and the need to withstand catastrophic windstorm and seismic events."



Figure 1 Rooftop Solar Panels that provide energy for entire property

Magens Junction came to the rescue in the aftermath of Hurricane Irma, allocating 50% of newly completed apartments as replacement housing for former residents of the TuTu Apartments public housing property, which suffered catastrophic hurricane damage. The development is financed with Low Income Housing Tax Credit (LIHTC) equity and a developer loan. Additionally, Magens Junction is income and rent restricted in compliance with the federal LIHTC, providing homes for 48 Virgin Island families.

Sustainable features of the project include on site wells and a Reverse Osmosis water treatment system, inexpensive and dependable power generated by 65kw of solar power and 325kw of gas fired microturbine power, as well as onsite wastewater treatment.

SK Collaborative Program Manager, Samantha Morton, said, "This project's full commitment to sustainable building practices was truly impressive. One of my favorite features is how rainwater and grey-water are used as alternatives for toilet flushing. This strategy makes much more sense than using potable water and flushing it down the drain."

Magens Junction represents a new foundation of hope and restoration. The two towers connected by the amenity core building reflects that community and people are at the heart of this development. It is a marvel that within two years after nationwide devastation, Jackson Development stepped forward to provide citizens with a sustainable, safe dwelling to begin again- a beautiful place to call home.

About SK Collaborative

SK Collaborative applies proven green building techniques to real-life situations. We work with developers, builders, remodelers, contractors, and architects to identify cost-effective techniques that can help earn financial incentives through tax credits, utility rebates and financing discount programs. Our services range from consulting, design reviews and charrettes to waterproofing inspections, testing, training, and building certification under LEED, EarthCraft, National Green Building Standard, ENERGY STAR, Enterprise Green Communities, FitWel, and Green Globes. SK Collaborative is your one stop resource in Making Buildings Better.

