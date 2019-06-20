Wrap Technologies, Inc.: Wrap Technologies Set to Join Russell 3000(R) and Russell 2000(R) Indexes

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / June 20, 2019 / Wrap Technologies, Inc. (the "Company" or "Wrap") (NASDAQ: WRTC), an innovator of modern policing solutions, today announced that it is set to join the Russell 3000 and Russell 2000 Indexes at the conclusion of the Russell U.S. Indexes annual reconstitution, effective after the U.S. market opens on July 1, 2019, according to a preliminary list of additions posted on June 14, 2019.

Annual Russell U.S. Indexes reconstitution captures the 4,000 largest U.S. stocks as of May 10th, ranking them by total market capitalization. Membership in the Russell 3000 Index, which remains in place for one year, means automatic inclusion in the small-cap Russell 2000 Index as well as the appropriate growth and value style indexes. FTSE Russell determines membership for its Russell U.S. Indexes primarily by objective, market-capitalization rankings and style attributes.

"We are proud to have Wrap Technologies set to be added to the Russell indexes. The added exposure to the financial community as a component of the index will help us generate investor awareness around the commercialization of our innovative BolaWrap 100 remote restraint product, which has the potential to change how law enforcement interacts with the community," said David Norris, CEO of Wrap Technologies. This represents another important milestone for the Company since it listed on the Nasdaq Capital Market in December 2018. The Company completed a self-underwritten IPO in December 2017 and follow-on financings in October 2018 and June 2019, raising a total of $26.2 million in gross proceeds.

Russell U.S. Indexes are widely used by investment managers and institutional investors as the basis for index funds and as benchmarks for active investment strategies. Approximately $9 trillion in assets are benchmarked against Russell U.S. Indexes. Russell U.S. Indexes are part of FTSE Russell, a leading global index provider.

About Wrap Technologies (NASDAQ:WRTC)

Wrap Technologies is an innovator of modern policing solutions. The Company's BolaWrap 100 product is a patented, hand-held remote restraint device that discharges an eight-foot bola style Kevlar tether to entangle an individual at a range of 10-25 feet. Developed by award winning inventor Elwood Norris, the Company's Chief Technology Officer, the small but powerful BolaWrap 100 assists law enforcement to safely and effectively control encounters, especially those involving an individual experiencing a mental crisis. For information on the Company please visit www.wraptechnologies.com. Examples of recent media coverage are available as links under the "Media" tab of the website.

About FTSE Russell:

FTSE Russell is a global index leader that provides innovative benchmarking, analytics and data solutions for investors worldwide. FTSE Russell calculates thousands of indexes that measure and benchmark markets and asset classes in more than 70 countries, covering 98% of the investable market globally.

FTSE Russell index expertise and products are used extensively by institutional and retail investors globally. Approximately $16 trillion is currently benchmarked to FTSE Russell indexes. For over 30 years, leading asset owners, asset managers, ETF providers and investment banks have chosen FTSE Russell indexes to benchmark their investment performance and create ETFs, structured products and index-based derivatives.

A core set of universal principles guides FTSE Russell index design and management: a transparent rules-based methodology is informed by independent committees of leading market participants. FTSE Russell is focused on applying the highest industry standards in index design and governance and embraces the IOSCO Principles. FTSE Russell is also focused on index innovation and customer partnerships as it seeks to enhance the breadth, depth and reach of its offering.

FTSE Russell is wholly owned by London Stock Exchange Group.

