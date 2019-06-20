Newport Beach, California--(Newsfile Corp. - June 20, 2019) - Vivera Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a pharmaceutical company focused on non-addictive pain management, today announces the appointment of Mr. Ron Brown to its Advisory Board. A former NFL player and Olympic gold medalist, Mr. Brown is an entrepreneur who specializes in business development and is an active member of many charitable organizations. His role at Vivera will include developing new business opportunities and building strategic relationships.

"I was attracted to Vivera because of their focus on non-addictive solutions as an alternative to opioids, and because of their passion for helping people in crisis situations," said Mr. Brown, "We're very like-minded. The team believes, as I do, in finishing. When I set out to do something, it gets done."

One only has to look back at Mr. Brown's athletic career to see the truth in that statement. Shortly after attending Arizona State University where Mr. Brown was both a gifted track athlete and football player, he turned down a multi-million dollar contract with the Cleveland Rams to retain his amateur track status. He then competed in the 1984 Olympics where he won a gold medal in the 4 x 100 meter relay. Days later, he signed with the Los Angeles Rams and went on to have an illustrious professional football career. Dedication and big-picture thinking have led him to success both on and off the field.

After retiring from the NFL, Mr. Brown turned his talents towards business where he is a major influencer and mentor in several organizations including Goals For Life, a program that provides training and strategies to at risk youth to set goals for success. Mr. Brown is also involved in the NFL Retired Players Congress, where proceeds help NFL veterans and military veterans in need. The NFL is starting to look at CBD as an alternative non-addictive treatment to reduce pain and inflammation and Mr. Brown believes they are on the right track.

"When you're playing at a professional level there's a lot of pressure to perform, it's what you're being paid to do, and as athletes, we want to give our best effort," added Mr. Brown. "I've seen a lot of players mask pain with opioids so I'm excited to help Vivera in their mission of providing non-addictive alternatives to help manage pain. It's time for a better solution and I believe Vivera has one."

"I've known Ron for a number of years and to have someone as committed to excellence as he is championing for Vivera is amazing," said Paul Edalat, Chairman and Founder of Vivera. "He is a true team player and his ability to motivate people is second to none. It's no wonder he has been so successful in sport, business, and in giving back to the community. It's an honor to have him on our Advisory Board."

Born in California, Mr. Brown graduated from Arizona State University. He competed in the 1984 Summer Olympics in 60 meters, 100 meters, 200 meters, and 4 x 100 meters relay. He then played for the NFL for nine seasons; eight seasons with the Los Angeles Rams and one with the Los Angeles Raiders.

About Vivera Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Vivera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is an innovative, science-driven pharmaceutical company focused on opioid deterrence and cessation and non-addictive solutions for pain management.

In addition to its pharmaceutical and medical device products, the company has global exclusivity to license the patented and patent-pending TABMELT sublingual drug-delivery system for the pharmaceutical use of cannabinoid compounds.

Vivera Pharmaceuticals is seeking to conduct case studies and clinical trials on CBD in the TABMELT drug delivery format with the goal of gaining FDA approval for its products.

The company is vertically integrated with patented technology, manufacturing capabilities and distribution for its products.

For more information, visit https://viverapharmaceuticals.com.

