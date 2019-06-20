Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 20, 2019) - Blackrock Gold Corporation (TSXV: BRC) ("Blackrock" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has commenced a property-wide exploration program at Silver Cloud on the Northern Nevada Rift with an aim to initiate drilling by Fall.

Exploration Program Underway

833 soil samples collected from the northeast portion of the property are now at the lab to be analyzed for 41 elements, including gold & silver

Geological Mapping is now underway to refine geologic and alteration picture on under-explored, high-priority sections of the property

Diamond drill hole planning has commenced to test strike potential of an east-west zone of roughly 1500m between the workings of the former Silver Cloud mine extending to Northwest Canyon; permitting to commence shortly

Andrew Pollard, Chief Executive Officer: "With the proceeds from our fully-subscribed private placement now in our treasury we are wasting no time in moving exploration forward at Silver Cloud. Geologic cross sections show gold intercepts in the Placer Dome and Teck drill holes (1.5m of 12.5g/t Au and 1.5m grading 157.7 g/t Au respectively) align at the same elevation along an east-west zone with 1500 meters of strike potential, and drill hole planning is now underway to test this theory. We intend to move forward with permitting our phase-one drill program as soon as targets have been delineated, bringing the first systematic drill program to Silver Cloud in nearly 15 years this Fall. Our generative exploration program is also focused on the north-east section of our property, which represents the westernmost extension from Hecla's Hollister mine. This area is host to another past-producing mercury mine, and a soil geochemical survey carried out in May of 2018 showed elevated silver readings, making this never before drill-tested section of the property a priority for us."

Blackrock Gold Corp. announces that it has granted 700,000 incentive stock options to the Directors and Officers of the Company. The options, which are subject to the terms and conditions of the Company's stock option plan and the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange, may be exercised at a price of $0.10 per share for a term of 5 years.

