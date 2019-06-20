AM Best has upgraded the Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating to "a+" from "a" and affirmed the Financial Strength Rating of A (Excellent) of Samsung Fire Marine Insurance Company of Europe, Limited (SFME) (United Kingdom). The outlook of these Credit Ratings (ratings) is stable.

The ratings reflect SFME's balance sheet strength, which AM Best categorises as very strong, as well as its strong operating performance, limited business profile and appropriate enterprise risk management. The ratings also factor in both implicit and explicit support from SFME's intermediate parent, Samsung Fire Marine Insurance Co., Ltd(SFMI).

The upgrade of the Long-Term ICR reflects AM Best's view that the explicit support provided to SFME by SFMI has strengthened, following the issuance in 2019 of an agreement under which SFMI shall ensure that the company will maintain adequate capital resources and liquidity to meet its regulatory requirements.

SFME's balance sheet strength assessment is supported by risk-adjusted capitalisation, which, as measured by Best's Capital Adequacy Ratio (BCAR) model, is at the strongest level. Prospectively, AM Best expects SFME to maintain a level of capital adequacy that is supportive of the very strong balance sheet strength assessment. Offsetting factors include the company's small capital base, which increases the potential for volatility in risk-adjusted capitalisation, and its significant dependence on reinsurance for underwriting large limit property risks.

SFME has a track record of excellent, albeit volatile, underwriting performance, demonstrated by a five-year weighted average (2014-2018) combined ratio of 70.4%. Investment income accounts for a small component of overall earnings.

AM Best views SFME as having a limited business profile given the small scale of its operations and concentration towards property and cargo business. The majority of the company's revenue is generated by insuring Samsung group operations. In addition, SFME underwrites a growing portfolio of third-party risks, primarily within Europe and the Middle East (2018: 25% of gross written premium [2017: 10%]).

This press release relates to Credit Ratings that have been published on AM Best's website. For all rating information relating to the release and pertinent disclosures, including details of the office responsible for issuing each of the individual ratings referenced in this release, please see AM Best's Recent Rating Activity web page. For additional information regarding the use and limitations of Credit Rating opinions, please view Understanding Best's Credit Ratings. For information on the proper media use of Best's Credit Ratings and AM Best press releases, please view Guide for Media Proper Use of Best's Credit Ratings and AM Best Rating Action Press Releases.

AM Best is a global rating agency and information provider with a unique focus on the insurance industry. Visit www.ambest.com for more information

Copyright 2019 by A.M. Best Rating Services, Inc. and/or its affiliates. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190620005390/en/

Contacts:

Ben Diaz-Clegg

Associate Financial Analyst

+44 20 7397 0293

ben.diaz-clegg@ambest.com

Catherine Thomas

Senior Director, Analytics

+44 20 7397 0281

catherine.thomas@ambest.com

Christopher Sharkey

Manager, Public Relations

+1 908 439 2200, ext. 5159

christopher.sharkey@ambest.com

Jim Peavy

Director, Public Relations

+1 908 439 2200, ext. 5644

james.peavy@ambest.com