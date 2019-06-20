DGAP-News: ADO Properties S.A. / Bekanntmachung der Ergebnisse zur Hauptversammlung ADO Properties S.A.: NOTICE REGARDING ALLOCATION AND PAYMENT OF DIVIDENDS DECIDED AT THE ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS HELD ON 20 JUNE 2019 2019-06-20 / 15:28 Bekanntmachung der Ergebnisse zur Hauptversammlung, übermittelt durch DGAP - ein Service der EQS Group AG. Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent / Herausgeber verantwortlich. *ADO Properties S.A. Société anonyme Registered office: Aerogolf Center, 1B Heienhaff, L-1736 Senningerberg, Grand Duchy of Luxembourg RCS Luxembourg: B197554* *(the "Company")* *NOTICE REGARDING ALLOCATION AND PAYMENT OF DIVIDEND DECIDED AT THE ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS HELD ON 20 JUNE 2019* At the annual general meeting of shareholders of the Company held on 20 June 2019 (the "*AGM*") at Aerogolf Center, 1B Heienhaff, L-1736 Senningerberg, Grand Duchy of Luxembourg, a dividend in an amount of EUR 0.75 per share (a gross dividend in an aggregate amount of EUR 33,098,067.75) was declared. The AGM acknowledged that the record date for determining the eligibility of shareholders to receive a dividend payment is 20 June 2019 and that the payment of the dividends shall commence on 21 June 2019. A Luxembourg withholding tax of 15% shall be applied to the dividend payment. If a shareholder is entitled to an exemption under Article 147 of the Luxembourg income tax law ("*LIR*") or a reduction or exemption under an applicable double tax treaty, a refund may be sought. For more information on this subject, shareholders should consult their broker or tax adviser Luxembourg, 20 June 2019 2019-06-20 Die DGAP Distributionsservices umfassen gesetzliche Meldepflichten, Corporate News/Finanznachrichten und Pressemitteilungen. Medienarchiv unter http://www.dgap.de Sprache: Deutsch Unternehmen: ADO Properties S.A. 1B Heienhaff 1736 Senningerberg Luxemburg Telefon: +352 278 456 710 Fax: +352 262 634 079 E-Mail: ir@ado.properties Internet: www.ado.properties ISIN: LU1250154413 WKN: A14U78 Börsen: Regulierter Markt in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Freiverkehr in Berlin, Düsseldorf, Hamburg, Hannover, München, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange; London, Börse Luxemburg, SIX Ende der Mitteilung DGAP News-Service 828101 2019-06-20

