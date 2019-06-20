Industry-leading bioinformatics software delivers genomic insights for precision medicine

QIAGEN (NYSE: QGEN; Frankfurt Prime Standard: QIA) today announced that QIAGEN Clinical Insight (QCI), its clinical decision support platform for interpretation and reporting of variants derived from analysis of next-generation sequencing (NGS) data, has achieved a milestone of more than 1 million patient test cases analyzed and interpreted. The cloud-based QCI software has delivered insights to clinical laboratories and physicians in North America, Europe and the Asia-Pacific region, enabling and advancing the practice of precision medicine.

"Surpassing 1 million patient test cases is a strong validation for QCI. More than 1,000 customers worldwide have uploaded and processed patient tests, ranging from targeted panels to whole exome or genome results across multiple indications, germline to somatic cancer, to gain actionable insights from the QIAGEN Knowledge Base. This knowledge base is the industry's most expansive collection of expert-curated biological and clinical findings built from over 20 years of manual data and literature curation, enabling deep clinical insights across a broad range of disease indications," said Dr. Jonathan Sheldon, Senior Vice President and Head of QIAGEN's Bioinformatics Business Area. "While handling 1 million patient cases is a monumental milestone, this is just the beginning. We are now supporting large-scale programs for precision medicine like Genomics England and the National Cancer Center Japan and are seeing the realization of our goal of using bioinformatics to make improvements in life possible."

QCI helps advance global precision medicine efforts by providing a single evidence-based clinical decision support platform for any indication -- rare and hereditary disease testing such as carrier screening, cardiovascular and hereditary cancer testing, all the way through somatic testing for solid and liquid tumors, including analysis and variant interpretation for tumor mutational burden (TMB) assays. This scalable and secure cloud-based ISO-certified platform is complemented by QIAGEN's continued investment in technology infrastructure to support data residency requirements across various countries.

