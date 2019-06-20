endpoint Clinical: endpoint and Cmed's Revolutionary Integration Transforms Drug Dispensation and Site Experience in Clinical Studies

SAN FRANCISCO, CA and HORSHAM, ENGLAND / ACCESSWIRE / June 20, 2019 / endpoint Clinical, the leading global interactive response technology (IRT) company, and Cmed Technology, the technology division of a full-service CRO with its encapsia clinical data suite, announced today a new interoperability in their clinical trial software systems. This revolutionary integration allows the power of IRT to be accessed through eSource, reducing site burden, the number of software systems used and operational study costs.

"With both organizations focused on simplifying the management of complex trials, particularly oncology studies, it was a natural partnership to integrate our two state-of-the-art technology systems to provide sites with a more advanced and modern-day approach to clinical trial management," says Vincent Puglia, Senior Director, Strategic Alliances, endpoint.

The new technology offering was designed by connecting endpoint's leading-edge technology platforms, PULSE and DRIVE, with Cmed's new dedicated web app, Inventory, further increasing the scope of its third generation clinical data suite encapsia.

"Although clinical trial designs become more complex over time, it shouldn't mean that they get more challenging to manage. We need to provide all sites with technology that is intuitive and easy to use. With encapsia, site users no longer have the burden of using a separate IRT system. The most complex IRT tasks handled by endpoint's IRT platform, like managing subject data as well as randomization, inventory management and drug dispensation can now be performed in real time using the single interface and unified database of encapsia. This revolutionary advancement not only benefits sites by saving them time and burden but also time and cost savings that carry through to the entire clinical study," says Timothy Corbett-Clark, CTO, Cmed.

Site users see immediate benefits through this advanced technology by being able to perform all the tasks of an eCRF and IRT within the single user interface of encapsia, including:

An intuitive "barcode first" approach to process and inventory shipments quickly;

The ability to record and validate patient data, request drug dispensation, perform drug accountability, or randomize directly from the eSource iPad app. IRT data is automatically populated into encapsia, making the patient visit smooth and quick;

Trial specific nuances are easily accommodated through configurable dispensation workflows;

Inbuilt checks ensure the right supplies are dispensed for both blinded and open-label studies;

Even if the internet connection is unavailable during time-critical patient consultations, the system works offline and has the backup of a 24/7 call center to enable data capture and dispensation to proceed with minimal delay and smooth recovery;

Emergency functions, like subject treatment unblinding, remain instantly accessible via endpoint IRT while being safely discrete and secure from the blinded eSource system;

At the end of the trial, monitors ensure compliance by reconciling returns and destructions, simply and easily, all within the same system.

As the complexities of clinical trials steadily increase, endpoint and Cmed are dedicated to enhancing their technologies further to minimize the burden on site staff and provide them with an optimal "consumer-like" experience.

About Cmed and encapsia

encapsia is an innovative, powerful, next-generation clinical data suite that delivers a complete solution to gather and manage data in clinical trials and apply live insights and analytics on trial progress to inform and support management decisions. www.encapsia.com encapsia is developed by the technology division of Cmed Group, with headquarters in Horsham, U.K. plus offices in Durham, North Carolina, Cambridge, Massachusetts, San Bruno, California and Timisoara, Romania. www.cmedresearch.com.

About endpoint

endpoint is an interactive response technology (IRT) systems and solutions provider that supports the life sciences industry. For the past decade, their customer-obsessed team of professionals has been continuously evolving their suite of technologies to help Sponsors achieve clinical trial success. Their dynamic IRT solution, PULSE , for patient randomization and management, site management, and drug supply management and leading-edge clinical supplies management tool, DRIVE, have proven to maximize the supply chain, minimize operational costs, and ensure timely and accurate patient dosing. endpoint is headquartered in San Francisco, California, with offices across the U.S., EU, and Asia. www.endpointclinical.com

