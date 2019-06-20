Privacy and Consent Management updates from Crownpeak enhance security for Adobe Cloud and Universal Consent Platform customers

Crownpeak, a global leader in privacy and digital governance management, today announced a new extension for "Launch", Adobe's Cloud Platform tag-management facility, to help marketers simplify compliance with global privacy laws while delivering premium quality user experiences in Adobe Cloud.

Today's enterprises must comply with a range of global privacy laws, such as the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) and many will be planning for the forthcoming California Consumer Privacy Act (CCPA) and proposed New York Privacy Bill. These laws grant consumers rights with respect to the collection of their personal information, which means adding an additional layer of privacy and consent compliance to a digital presence.

Crownpeak's Universal Consent Platform turns this obligation into opportunity by delivering a privacy and consent management solution that flows seamlessly through the user experience, earning customer trust and building loyalty. It enables marketers to easily add pre-built banners to their websites to inform users of all first and third-parties with access to their behavioral data and gives them control over the privacy settings for each one.

The new Adobe Launch extension will enable customers of Crownpeak's Universal Consent Platform to integrate seamlessly with the Adobe Cloud Platform. The extension harnesses Adobe's "Opt-In" API which provides granular control over Adobe's product IDs. This enables Adobe Cloud customers to take compliance to the next level with powerful and accurate control of their entire Adobe tag ecosystem.

Jeff Wheeler, Product Manager at Crownpeak said: "An enterprise's consent solution provides the first visible sign to its customers of the organization's approach to privacy. It is the building block of customer trust. With Crownpeak's new extension for Adobe Launch, enterprises can build next-generation privacy-experiences directly into their customer experiences, evolve in line with changes to global data regulation and scale with ease."

In a further commitment to customers' privacy controls, Crownpeak has also announced that the Universal Consent Platform now includes real-time scanning. This level of scanning provides up-to-date data collected from the perspective of actual site visitors, not sterile data collected by a crawler. It scans all tags including third-party tags on a publisher's page in real-time, giving clients using the tool the confidence that their sites are always compliant with privacy regulations.

About Crownpeak

Crownpeak provides the leading, enterprise-grade, cloud-first Digital Experience Management (DXM) platform. The Crownpeak DXM platform empowers Fortune 2000 companies to quickly and easily create, deploy, and optimize customer experiences across global digital touchpoints at scale. Besides featuring content management, personalization, search, and hosting, it is the only digital experience platform that includes built-in Digital Quality Management (DQM) to ensure brand integrity, best practices, and web accessibility compliance. Crownpeak is also the leading provider of simple technical solutions for complex digital Governance, Risk Compliance (GRC) challenges. These solutions, including the Universal Consent Platform and TagControl, are designed to help companies comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), the California Consumer Privacy Act (CCPA), and other new country and state privacy regulations.

For more information, please visit crownpeak.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190620005422/en/

Contacts:

Jane Wilson, GingerMay PR

jane.wilson@gingermaypr.com