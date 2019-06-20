M&G Credit Income Investment Trust plc (MGCI) Monthly Performance Factsheet 20-Jun-2019 / 16:18 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. M&G CREDIT INCOME INVESTMENT TRUST PLC (the "Company") LEI: 549300E9W63X1E5A3N24 Monthly Performance Factsheet The Company announces that its monthly performance factsheet for the period ended 31 May 2019, is now available on the Company's website at: https://www.mandg.co.uk/creditincomeinvestmenttrust [1] Link Company Matters Limited Company Secretary 20 June 2019 - ENDS - The content of the Company's web-pages and the content of any website or pages which may be accessed through hyperlinks on the Company's web-pages, other than the content of the Update referred to above, is neither incorporated into nor forms part of the above announcement. ISIN: GB00BFYYL325, GB00BFYYT831 Category Code: MSCL TIDM: MGCI LEI Code: 549300E9W63X1E5A3N24 OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State Sequence No.: 10817 EQS News ID: 828149 End of Announcement EQS News Service 1: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=29726c3a5979c7a3d6c4435590ca8a0f&application_id=828149&site_id=vwd&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 20, 2019 10:20 ET (14:20 GMT)