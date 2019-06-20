DGAP-Ad-hoc: Dream Global Real Estate Investment Trust / Key word(s): Rating/Bond DREAM GLOBAL REIT (TSX:DRG.UN, FRA:DRG) RECEIVES CREDIT RATING UPGRADE 20-Jun-2019 / 15:22 CET/CEST Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Dream Global REIT - Ad-hoc Notice: Disclosure of an inside information according to Article 17 MAR* *TORONTO, June 20, 2019* *DREAM GLOBAL REIT (TSX:DRG.UN, FRA:DRG) RECEIVES CREDIT RATING UPGRADE* Dream Global REIT (the "Trust") today announced that Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has upgraded the Trust's long-term issuer rating to Baa2 from Baa3. Concurrently, Moody's has upgraded to Baa2 from Baa3 the backed senior unsecured rating and the backed senior unsecured bond issued by the Trust's finance subsidiary, Dream Global Funding I S.à r.l. in July 2017. The credit rating upgrades assume the successful placement of the planned EUR300 million senior unsecured bond announced earlier today by the Trust, to which Moody's has also assigned a Baa2 rating. *About Dream Global REIT* Dream Global REIT is an owner and operator of a diversified high-quality portfolio of office and industrial properties located in key markets in Western Europe with a focus on Germany and the Netherlands. Dream Global REIT's in-house platform comprises over 140 local leasing, property management, asset management and development professionals operating out of 13 offices in Europe and North America. *Important Notices:* This ad-hoc notice does not constitute an offer to sell securities, nor is it a solicitation of an offer to buy securities, in any jurisdiction in which such offer or solicitation is unlawful. This ad-hoc notice does not constitute an offer of securities for sale in the United States and the securities referred to in this news release may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an exemption from registration. Certain statements in this ad-hoc notice are forward-looking statements. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. These risks, uncertainties and assumptions could adversely affect the outcome and financial consequences of the plans and events described herein. No one undertakes any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. You should not place any undue reliance on forward-looking statements which speak only as of the date of this ad-hoc notice. *Contact:* P. Jane Gavan Rajeev Viswanathan Alexander Sannikov President and Chief Financial Officer Chief Operating Officer Chief Executive Officer (416) 365-6572 (416) 365-8959 (416) 365-4106 jgavan@dream.ca rviswanathan@dream.ca asannikov@dream.ca *Company:* Dream Global Real Estate Investment Trust State Street Financial Centre 301-30 Adelaide Street East, Toronto Ontario Canada 20-Jun-2019 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de Language: English Company: Dream Global Real Estate Investment Trust 30 Adelaide Street East M5C 3HI Toronto Canada Phone: 416-365-3535 Fax: 416-365-6565 E-mail: globalinfo@dream.ca Internet: www.dreamglobalreit.ca ISIN: CA26154A1066 WKN: A1131Y Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt; Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange; Toronto EQS News ID: 828093 End of Announcement DGAP News Service 828093 20-Jun-2019 CET/CEST

