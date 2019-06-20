The project is part of the utility's plan to deploy large-scale floating PV installations at several hydroelectric dams it operates in Thailand.The state-owned Electricity Generating Authority of Thailand (EGAT) has issued an invitation for bids for a 55.5 MW (DC) floating PV project it intends to build at the Sirindhorn Dam, where the 12 MW Sirindhorn Hydropower Plant, is located on the Lam Dom Noi river in the Sirindhorn district of Ubon Ratchathani. The company said in the announcement that the project will be financed with its own funds, and that it will be built at a cost of THB 1.86 billion ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...