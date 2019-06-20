Sberbank (SBER) Sberbank: Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities 20-Jun-2019 / 17:03 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Moscow, Russia - June 20, 2019. Sberbank informs that its PDMR Lev Khasis, First Deputy Chairman of the Executive Board, made the transaction in Sberbank's shares. Details of the transaction in the document attached. For enquiries: Sberbank of Russia Investor Relations +7 495 957 59 60 ir@sberbank.ru Attachment Document title: PDMR_Notification_L.Khasis Document: http://n.eqs.com/c/fncls.ssp?u=NVRXJHDWMT [1] ISIN: US80585Y3080, RU0009029540, RU0009029557, US80585Y4070 Category Code: DSH TIDM: SBER LEI Code: 549300WE6TAF5EEWQS81 OAM Categories: 2.2. Inside information Sequence No.: 10862 EQS News ID: 828165 End of Announcement EQS News Service 1: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=6c9c3c58dbde151998c81e7710af9332&application_id=828165&site_id=vwd&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 20, 2019 11:03 ET (15:03 GMT)