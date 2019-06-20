The acquisition of BSave will double the Celsius community, add utility to the CEL token, and provide crypto HODLers with rewards not available through traditional financial means

Celsius Network (https://celsius.network/), the industry-leading cryptocurrency lending and borrowing platform, announced today that is has acquired BSave, one of the first digital platforms providing earned interest income on cryptocurrency. Celsius's acquisition of BSave furthers its goals of stepping in where traditional banks have failed.

As part of the acquisition, Celsius will now have access to the yield generating algorithms originally developed by BSave, and will retain key talent, employees, and developers from the original BSave team. Additionally, the 45,000 pre-existing BSave members will join the Celsius platform, boosting the community and adding utility to the CEL token. Celsius is onboarding all former BSave members with $10 in CEL tokens to welcome them.

"Following the acquisition, I am thrilled to say that I have decided to join the Celsius team and continue to provide my expertise so that we can make the future crypto-lending a reality," said Steve David Bellaiche, CTO and Co-founder, formerly at BSave, "My twenty years of R&D experience, coupled with the already talented people behind Celsius, means that the stage is set for us to develop innovative fintech applications and technology."

"Our acquisition of BSave was the next logical step in our goal of becoming the leading interest-earning platform for stable coins and cryptocurrency holders," said Daniel Leon, Co-founder, President, and COO of Celsius Network. "We are providing our users with rates that all banks should already be providing their customers. If we band together as a community of HODLers, we can set the tone and demand higher rates. And that, in turn, will stabilize the market."

About Celsius Network

Celsius Network addresses the financial needs of today's consumers worldwide through a high interest income and low cost lending accessible via a mobile app. Built on the belief that financial services should only do what is in the best interests of the depositor community, Celsius is a modern platform where membership provides access to curated financial services that are not available through traditional financial institutions. Crypto holders can earn interest by transferring their coins to their Celsius Wallet and borrow USD against their crypto collateral at interest rates as low as 4.95% APR or earn up to 10% on stable coins and other crypto coins.

For additional information please visit www.celsius.network

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190620005490/en/

Contacts:

Company Media Contact:

Molly Winik

Blonde 2.0 for Celsius

molly@blonde20.com

+972 58-4433219