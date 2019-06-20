The Centre Hospitalier de la Côte Basque (CHCB) in Bayonne has been using Biolog-id's C-LOG solution since early April 2019. This solution secures and optimizes the circuit of chemotherapy and immunotherapy, from their preparation all the way to the administration to the patient.

The C-LOG solution has been used at the CHCB. "During the last HAS audit, a lack of traceability was revealed in the chemotherapy circuit. In order to close this gap, we decided to install the C-LOG solution which, in addition to securing the administration to the patient's bed, makes it possible to trace the preparation circuit from the pharmacy to the reception in the nurses station," says Dr. Burtin, Pharmacist at CHCB. The solution will be tested for evaluation for 3 months before final adoption.

"The RFID (Radio Frequency Identification) technology is the foundation of our solution. The tag affixed on each preparation contains the product and patient data. This information is updated in real-time and can be consulted throughout the circuit," says Alexandre Guémard, Pharmacist, Product Manager, Biolog-id.

"The automation of information exchanges will facilitate daily actions: inventory management, traceability of returns, transport monitoring," says Dr. Christophe Burtin.

"By ensuring traceability and real-time access to information for healthcare professionals, C-LOG enhances patient safety, reduces operational costs and improves working conditions," concludes Pierre Parent, President of Biolog-id.

About CHCB

The Centre Hospitalier de la Côte Basque (CHCB) is a Centre Hospital on 3 main sites. Supporting establishment of GHT Navarre-Basque Coast, it gathers more than 300 doctors and 3000 professionals in more than 60 services representing 40 specialties.

About Biolog-id

Biolog-id has developed a patented smart solution for the management and traceability of sensitive health products, based on RFID technology: blood products, plasma for fractionation and chemotherapy. Biolog-id operates in North America, Europe, Middle East, India and Asia Pacific region and has 90 employees worldwide. Biolod-id is owned by its founder, managers and the Xerys Funds.www.biolog-id.com

