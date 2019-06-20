Cyber Security 1 AB: Revised Publication date of the 2018 Annual Report

Cyber Security 1 AB (Publ): Revised Publication date of the 2018 Annual Report to be announced on 25th June 2019

London United Kingdom - 20 June 2019, Cyber Security 1 AB (Publ) ("CYBER1"), (Nasdaq:CYB1, OTCQX:CYBNY), a leading supplier of cyber security solutions with operations in Europe, Africa and the Middle East, has announced a revised publication date of the 25th of June 2019.

The delay relates solely to timing and not to any material items.

Following further discussions with the company's auditors, Öhrlings PricewaterhouseCoopers AB, the new publication date has been deemed necessary in order to ensure all requisite components have been duly completed.

Shareholders are in the interim referred to the full year unaudited accounts, please refer to the Q4 2018 report, available on our website: www.cyber1.com .

The annual report once published will be available on the CYBER1's website: www.cyber1.com

ABOUT CYBER1

CYBER1 is engaged in providing cyber resilience solutions and conducts its operations through physical presences in Sweden, South Africa, the UK, Kenya, Germany, Austria, Turkey, Greece, Italy, the Ukraine and the United Arab Emirates. Listed on Nasdaq First North