Millicom International Cellular S.A.: Notice of second quarter 2019 results and conference call

Notice of second quarter 2019 results and conference call

Luxembourg, June 20th, 2019 -Millicomwill announce its second quarter results for the period ending June 30th, 2019, on July 18th, 2019, shortly after the U.S. market closes.

The company will host a conference call for the global financial community of July 19th, 2019 at 14:00 (Stockholm) / 13:00 (London) / 08:00 (Miami).

The conference call will be webcast at www.millicom.com

Dial-in information:

Please dial-in 5-10 minutes before the scheduled start time to register your attendance. Dial-in numbers for the call are as follows:

Sweden: +46 (0) 8 5069 2180 Luxembourg: +352 2786 0515

UK: +44 (0) 844 571 8892 US: +1 866 966 1396

The access code is: 5385459

Replay information:

A replay of the call will be available for seven days from July 19th, 2019 at:

UK: +44 (0) 844 571 8892 US: +1 866 966 1396

Standard international: +44 (0) 333 300 9785

The replay passcode is: 5385459



-END-

For further information, please contact

Press:

Vivian Kobeh, Corporate Communications Director

+1 (786) 628-5300

press@millicom.com (mailto:press@millicom.com)











Investors:

Michel Morin, VP Investor Relations

+1 (786) 628-5270

investors@millicom.com (mailto:investors@millicom.com)







Sarah Inmon, Investor Relations Manager

+1 (786) 628-5303

investors@millicom.com (mailto:investors@millicom.com)

About Millicom

Millicom sets the pace when it comes to providing high-speed broadband and innovation around The Digital Lifestyle services through its principal brand, TIGO. As of December 31st, 2018, Millicom operating subsidiaries and joint ventures employed more than 21,000 people and provided mobile services to approximately 48 million customers, with a cable footprint of more than 11 million homes passed. Founded in 1992, Millicom International Cellular S.A. is headquartered in Luxembourg.

Attachment