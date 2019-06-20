Reverse stock split of 1 new share for 10 existing shares

Reverse stock split start date: July 1, 2019

Reverse stock split effective date (delisting of existing shares and listing of new shares): August 1, 2019

The Claranova group (Paris:CLA) is pleased to announce the implementation terms of the reverse stock split of 1 new share for 10 existing shares, unanimously approved by the Company's shareholders at the Extraordinary General Shareholders' Meeting of June 11, 2019. The par value of the Claranova share will be increased in proportion to the reverse stock split parity from €0.10 to €1.

Implementation of the reverse stock split will commence on July 1, 2019, in accordance with the terms of the reverse stock split notice published in the French Journal of Mandatory Legal Announcements (BALO) on June 14, 2019.

The existing Claranova shares (ISIN code: FR0004026714) will be delisted from the Euronext market on July 31, 2019 and will be replaced by the new Claranova shares (ISIN code: FR0013426004) from August 1, 2019. The ticker symbol (CLA) will remain unchanged.

Between now and July 31, 2019:

Shareholders holding a total number of existing shares representing an exact multiple of ten are not required to take any action or carry out any formalities . The reverse split of their shares will be completed automatically on August 1, 2019.

. The reverse split of their shares will be completed automatically on August 1, 2019. Shareholders not holding a total number of shares representing an exact multiple of ten will have the possibility, up to July 31, 2019, to buy or sell old fractional shares directly on the market, in order to attain a multiple of ten. Where shareholders have not attained a total number of shares representing an exact multiple of ten by this date, their financial intermediary will automatically sell the fractional shares on the market and pay them the corresponding proceeds within 30 days of August 1, 2019.

In accordance with Articles L. 225-149-1 and R. 225-133 of the French Commercial Code (Code de commerce), exercise of all of the Company's share subscription warrants, options and ORNANE convertible bonds will be suspended from July 20 to July 31, 2019, inclusive. This suspension will be lifted automatically at the end of this period. Further information on the suspension can be found in the notice published in the French Journal of Mandatory Legal Announcements (BALO) on June 14, 2019, available in French only on the Claranova website.

For more information on the reverse stock split, shareholders are invited to consult the reverse stock split notice published in the French Journal of Mandatory Legal Announcements (BALO) on June 14, 2019, available in French only on the Company's website.

Shareholders can also obtain additional explanations on this reverse stock split in the section "Press Releases" of the "Investors" tab on Claranova's website. Claranova's Investor Relations team is also available to answer any additional questions (by email to contact@claranova.com).

All transactions concerning the reverse stock split will be performed with CIC Centralization and Domiciliation, 6 avenue de Provence, 75009 Paris, which has been appointed as the agent for centralizing the reverse stock split transactions.

Key dates:

July 1, 2019: Start date of reverse stock split transactions

July 31, 2019: Deadline for purchasing or selling existing fractional shares

August 1, 2019: Effective date of the reverse stock split and listing of the new share

Next Claranova group events:

2018-2019 annual revenue: August 7, 2019

2018-2019 annual results: October 1, 2019

About Claranova:

A truly global Internet and mobile player, Claranova reported revenue of nearly €140 million in the first-half of 2018-2019, generated over 90% internationally. Claranova has focused since its creation on four specific areas of expertise: understanding major technology domains; ability to define a strategic vision around innovative concepts; implementing innovative business models; and finally strong global execution capacity at all levels of the Company, including research and development, digital marketing, sales, partnerships and finance. Its businesses are:

Avanquest: a specialist in monetizing Internet traffic. Avanquest boosts its customer impact through cross-selling offerings that maximize Internet traffic while ensuring the most efficient monetization possible;

- PlanetArt: a world leader in mobile printing, specifically via its FreePrints and Photobook apps the cheapest and simplest solutions in the world for printing photos and creating photo albums from a smartphone;

- myDevices: a global platform for IoT (Internet of Things) management, myDevices allows its partners to commercialize turnkey solutions ("IoT in a Box") to their customers. Ready-to-use solutions are available for roll-out in the medical, hotel, food and beverage, retail and education sectors thanks to these offerings.

For more information on the Claranova Group: www.claranova.com or www.twitter.com/claranova_group

