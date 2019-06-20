Lonza Publishes Restated Financials for 2018

Lonza reports restated 2018 financials for sales, CORE EBITDA and CORE EBIT

Basel, Switzerland, 20 June 2019 - As a pre-information for the reporting of the Half-Year Results 2019 on 24 July 2019, Lonza today is providing restated financials to reflect historically its newly aligned segment structure for the Half-Year 2018 and the Full-Year 2018 reporting periods.

On 25 February 2019, Lonza announced (https://www.lonza.com/about-lonza/media-center/news/Tensid/2019-02-25-06-00-English.aspx) the alignment of its two segments: Lonza Pharma & Biotech and Lonza Specialty Ingredients. The new segment structure as of 1 March 2019 is as follows:

The Pharma Biotech & Nutrition (LPBN) segment consists of CDMO services for biologics (large molecules and cell & gene technologies) and chemicals (small molecules) and product-related businesses of Bioscience Solutions and Consumer Health and Nutrition. The Specialty Ingredients (LSI) segment consists of Consumer & Resources Protection and Consumer Product Ingredients. As communicated previously, the former Consumer Health business within LSI was split; and the business for nutritional ingredients, dosage form and delivery systems for the consumer health markets moved into LPBN.

The restated financials for 2018 for LPBN and LSI are provided for sales, CORE EBITDA and CORE EBIT. The restatement also takes into account that Lonza completed the divestment (https://www.lonza.com/about-lonza/media-center/news/Tensid/2019-03-01-06-00-English.aspx) of its Water Care business, formerly part of LSI, on 28 February 2019. The business was reported as discontinued operation in 2018 and will be consistently presented in 2019.

For Lonza Restated Financials 2018, click one of the following links:

2018 Restated Financials PDF (https://www.lonza.com/~/media/97F1D378544E44EA8ABBEDCE84712EF5)

2018 Restated Financials XLS (https://www.lonza.com/~/media/736670F36F94416183EE5758B341F28B)

