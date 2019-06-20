Regulatory News:

NAVYA (FR0013018041- NAVYA), a leading company in autonomous driving systems, announces the results of the votes of its Combined Shareholders' Meeting held on June 19, 2019 at the offices of Racine law firm, located at 40 rue de Courcelles, 75008 Paris.

NAVYA Combined Shareholders' Meeting approved all of the motioned resolutions, with the exception of resolution 29, which was rejected following the Board's recommendation.

NAVYA would like to thank all of the shareholders present in person, represented by proxy or who voted by post, for their commitment and continuous support.

The minutes of the Combined Shareholders' Meeting of June 19, 2019 will be made available, by the statutory deadline, on the Company's website: https://www.navya-corp.com/index.php/en/investor-relations/shareholders-meetings/73-annual-general-meeting-2019

Next financial press release

July 25, 2019, 5:45 pm CEST: H1 2019 revenues.

About NAVYA

NAVYA is a leading French name in autonomous driving systems. With more than 250 employees in France (Paris and Lyon) and in the United States (Michigan), NAVYA develops, manufactures and commercializes autonomous, driverless, and electric vehicles that combine robotic, digital and driving technologies at the highest level. Since 2015, NAVYA has been the first to market and put into service autonomous mobility solutions. NAVYA has a range of two autonomous vehicles: the AUTONOM SHUTTLE, main development axis, launched in September 2015, of which more than 115 had been sold as of 31 December 2018, notably in the United States, France, Germany, Switzerland, Japan and Australia, and the AUTONOM CAB, unveiled in November 2017 and whose first road tests will start shortly. Created in 2014 with the support of Robolution Capital, investment fund managed by 360 Capital Partners, his reference shareholder, NAVYA's shareholders also include the Gravitation fund and Paris Region Venture Fund (Région Île-de-France) managed by Cap Decisif Management as well as Valeo and Keolis groups.

NAVYA is listed on the Euronext regulated market in Paris (ISIN code: FR0013018041- NAVYA).

For more information, visit: www.navya.tech/en

