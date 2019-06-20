Several awards highlight Xilam's innovation skills

Promising breakthrough in the US market

Xilam Animation (Paris:XIL) (ISIN code: FR0004034072, Ticker: XIL), an independent producer and distributor of animated content, takes stock of its performance at the 2019 edition of the Annecy International Animation Film Festival. It has been an exceptional year for the group with two awards for I Lost My Body, its first animated film for adults; the announcement of a partnership with Disney for the production of Chip'n'Dale; and the Mifa Animation Industry Award for Marc du Pontavice, Xilam's Chairman and CEO.

The 2019 edition of the Annecy Festival awarded Xilam Animation for its audacity and strong innovation skills, which are part of its DNA. The Group's permanent search for innovation was also highlighted through major announcements alongside Netflix and Disney, confirming the Group's deployment strategy in the United States, the world's largest market for animated content.

I Lost My Body, the studio's first foray into animated films for adults, has continued its impressive run. After being crowned with the prestigious International Critics' Week Grand Prize at Cannes, the film received a universally warm welcome in Annecy, where it won two awards, a very rare accomplishment: the Cristal Award for a feature film and the Audience Award. Previously, Xilam signed an agreement with Netflix for the global distribution rights to the film. I Lost My Body will be released in France on 6 November 2019.

During the festival, Disney, another American giant, announced that Xilam would be starting up production on the animated series Chip'n'Dale, based on the legacy of the two legendary chipmunks.Theseries will be distributed on the new streaming platform Disney+. By calling on Xilam to breathe new life into these legendary cartoon characters, the US giant demonstrates its remarkable confidence in the Group's expertise in slapstick comedy.

Lastly, Marc du Pontavice, Xilam's CEO and founder, was awarded the Mifa Animation Industry Award for his career work. The Mifa award traditionally honours people that have made the greatest contribution to the development of the animation industry. Marc du Pontavice founded Xilam Animation in 1999, and the Group quickly became one of the leading animation production companies in the world, with more than 2000 broadcast episodes of animated series, including such world hits as Oggy and the Cockroaches and Zig Sharko.

