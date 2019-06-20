Regulatory News:

In accordance with the authorization given by the combined ordinary and extraordinary shareholders' general meeting on May 29, 2019 to trade on its shares and pursuant to applicable law on share repurchase, TOTAL S.A. (Paris:FP) (LSE:TTA) (NYSE:TOT) (LEI: 529900S21EQ1BO4ESM68) declares the following purchases of its own shares (FR0000120271) from June 13, 2019 to June 19, 2019:

Transaction date Total daily volume (number of shares) Daily weighted average purchase price of the shares (EUR/share) Amount of transactions (EUR) Market (MIC Code) 13.06.2019 625,628 47.1910 29,524,011 XPAR 13.06.2019 149,500 47.2069 7,057,432 BATE 13.06.2019 165,965 47.1856 7,831,158 CHIX 13.06.2019 58,764 47.1570 2,771,134 TRQX 14.06.2019 601,138 47.0767 28,299,593 XPAR 14.06.2019 360,000 47.0446 16,936,056 BATE 14.06.2019 135,677 47.0532 6,384,037 CHIX 14.06.2019 64,642 47.0723 3,042,848 TRQX 17.06.2019 531,142 47.1270 25,031,129 XPAR 17.06.2019 373,970 47.1227 17,622,476 BATE 17.06.2019 123,344 47.1366 5,814,017 CHIX 17.06.2019 62,786 47.1613 2,961,069 TRQX 18.06.2019 653,307 47.8234 31,243,362 XPAR 18.06.2019 468,840 47.9865 22,497,991 BATE 18.06.2019 144,225 47.7817 6,891,316 CHIX 18.06.2019 62,880 47.8065 3,006,073 TRQX 19.06.2019 527,409 48.2256 25,434,615 XPAR 19.06.2019 451,695 48.2232 21,782,178 BATE 19.06.2019 107,817 48.2146 5,198,354 CHIX 19.06.2019 53,246 48.2220 2,567,629 TRQX Total 5,721,975 47.5179 271,896,477

Transaction details

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) a full breakdown of the individual trades are disclosed on the Total website: https://www.total.com/en/investors/shares-and-dividends/Total-shares/Company-share-transactions

