Regulatory News:
In accordance with the authorization given by the combined ordinary and extraordinary shareholders' general meeting on May 29, 2019 to trade on its shares and pursuant to applicable law on share repurchase, TOTAL S.A. (Paris:FP) (LSE:TTA) (NYSE:TOT) (LEI: 529900S21EQ1BO4ESM68) declares the following purchases of its own shares (FR0000120271) from June 13, 2019 to June 19, 2019:
Transaction date
Total daily
volume (number of
shares)
Daily weighted
average purchase
price of the shares
(EUR/share)
Amount of
transactions
(EUR)
Market
(MIC Code)
13.06.2019
625,628
47.1910
29,524,011
XPAR
13.06.2019
149,500
47.2069
7,057,432
BATE
13.06.2019
165,965
47.1856
7,831,158
CHIX
13.06.2019
58,764
47.1570
2,771,134
TRQX
14.06.2019
601,138
47.0767
28,299,593
XPAR
14.06.2019
360,000
47.0446
16,936,056
BATE
14.06.2019
135,677
47.0532
6,384,037
CHIX
14.06.2019
64,642
47.0723
3,042,848
TRQX
17.06.2019
531,142
47.1270
25,031,129
XPAR
17.06.2019
373,970
47.1227
17,622,476
BATE
17.06.2019
123,344
47.1366
5,814,017
CHIX
17.06.2019
62,786
47.1613
2,961,069
TRQX
18.06.2019
653,307
47.8234
31,243,362
XPAR
18.06.2019
468,840
47.9865
22,497,991
BATE
18.06.2019
144,225
47.7817
6,891,316
CHIX
18.06.2019
62,880
47.8065
3,006,073
TRQX
19.06.2019
527,409
48.2256
25,434,615
XPAR
19.06.2019
451,695
48.2232
21,782,178
BATE
19.06.2019
107,817
48.2146
5,198,354
CHIX
19.06.2019
53,246
48.2220
2,567,629
TRQX
Total
5,721,975
47.5179
271,896,477
Transaction details
In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) a full breakdown of the individual trades are disclosed on the Total website: https://www.total.com/en/investors/shares-and-dividends/Total-shares/Company-share-transactions
