Regulatory News:

Press Release 20 June 2019

Following the press release of 17 April 2019, Pernod Ricard (Paris:RI) announces the completion of the acquisition of Italian super-premium gin brand MALFY.

The MALFY range consists of four varieties Originale, Con Limone, Con Arancia and Gin Rosa with the distillation process incorporating genuine Italian ingredients such as Italian juniper, coastal grown Italian lemons and Sicilian blood oranges and pink grapefruits.

About Pernod Ricard

Pernod Ricard is the No.2 worldwide producer of wines and spirits with consolidated sales of €8,987 million in FY18. Created in 1975 by the merger of Ricard and Pernod, the Group has developed through organic growth and acquisitions: Seagram (2001), Allied Domecq (2005) and Vin&Sprit (2008). Pernod Ricard, which owns 16 of the Top 100 Spirits Brands, holds one of the most prestigious and comprehensive brand portfolios in the industry, including: Absolut Vodka, Ricard pastis, Ballantine's, Chivas Regal, Royal Salute, and The Glenlivet Scotch whiskies, Jameson Irish whiskey, Martell cognac, Havana Club rum, Beefeater gin, Malibu liqueur, Mumm and Perrier-Jouët champagnes, as well Jacob's Creek, Brancott Estate, Campo Viejo, and Kenwood wines. Pernod Ricard's brands are distributed via six Brand Companies through 86 direct affiliates across five continents. The Group's decentralised organisation empowers its 19,000 employees to be true on-the-ground ambassadors of its vision of "Créateurs de Convivialité." As reaffirmed by the Group's three-year strategic plan, "Transform and Accelerate," deployed in 2018, Pernod Ricard's strategy focuses on investing in long-term, profitable growth for all stakeholders. The Group remains true to its three founding values: entrepreneurial spirit, mutual trust, and a strong sense of ethics. As illustrated by the 2030 roadmap supporting the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), "We bring good times from a good place." In recognition of Pernod Ricard's strong commitment to sustainable development and responsible consumption, it has received a Gold rating from Ecovadis and is ranked No. 1 in the beverage sector in Vigeo Eiris. Pernod Ricard is also a United Nation's Global Compact LEAD company.

Pernod Ricard is listed on Euronext (Ticker: RI; ISIN Code: FR0000120693) and is part of the CAC 40 index.

About Biggar Leith

Biggar Leith owns a small portfolio of spirits from established, family-owned distilleries who are dedicated to innovation and quality. The company searches the globe for brands whose bottles transmit the personality and stories of the people who make them.

RBC Capital Markets acted as financial advisor, Chiesa Shahinian Giantomasi PC acted as legal counsel, and JJB Advisors acted as management consultant to Biggar Leith in connection with the transaction.

Biggar Leith is based in the New York area. More information available at www.BiggarAndLeith.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190620005587/en/

Contacts:

Pernod Ricard

Julia Massies VP, Financial Communications Investor Relations +33 (0) 1 41 00 41 07

Adam Ramjean Investor Relations Manager +33 (0) 1 41 00 41 59

Fabien Darrigues External Communications Director +33 (0) 1 41 00 44 86

Emmanuel Vouin Press Relations Manager +33 (0) 1 41 00 44 04

Alison Donohoe Press Relations Manager +33 (0) 1 41 00 44 63

Biggar Leith

Elwyn Gladstone (Elwyn@BiggarAndLeith.com)

Mark Teasdale (Mark@BiggarAndLeith.com)