GeneNews Limited: GeneNews Announces Results of Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / June 20, 2019 / GeneNews Limited ("GeneNews" or the "Company") (TSX: GEN) is pleased to report that shareholders voted in favour of all items of business, including the election of all nominee directors listed in the Company's management information circular dated May 15, 2019 (the "Circular"), at its annual and special meeting of shareholders held on June 19, 2019 (the "Meeting").

The results of the vote for the election of directors are set out below:



Nominee Votes For Votes Withheld James Howard-Tripp 96.86% 3.14% Rory Riggs 99.84% 0.16% Garth MacRae 99.85% 0.15% Harry Glorikian 99.80% 0.20% Thomas D. Stewart, Jr. 99.78% 0.22%

GeneNews further announces that shareholders representing approximately 99.93% of votes cast at the Meeting, by proxy or in person, approved a special resolution authorizing the Company to amend its articles to change its name to "StageZero Life Sciences, Ltd." (the "Name Change"). The effective date of the Name Change will be the date of issuance of a Certificate of Amendment by the Director under the Business Corporations Act (Ontario) upon filing by the Company of Articles of Amendment. The Company intends to file Articles of Amendment for the Name Change later today.

"The name change to StageZero Life Sciences reflects the Company's dedication to finding cancer as well as multiple diseases in the earliest possible stages (Stage 0) through whole blood," says James R. Howard-Tripp, Chairman and CEO of GeneNews. "While our focus remains on commercializing advanced diagnostics for early cancer detection, our primary mission is to finalize the validation of our next generation test, Aristotle, a blood test for simultaneously screening for ten specific cancers from a single sample of blood. We will also explore the application of Aristotle to multiple disease states in Neurology, Gastroenterology, Cardiology, and Autoimmune Disorders."

In addition to the election of directors and the Name Change, shareholders voted in favour of the following matters:

Appointment of BDO Canada LLP as auditors of the Company;

Renewal of the Company's stock option plan;

Approval of the Company's upcoming Unit Financing; and

Approval of a consolidation of the Company's common shares

More specific details of the matters approved at the Meeting are set forth in the Circular and posted on the System for Electronic Data Analysis and Retrieval (SEDAR) at www.sedar.com. Voting results are released in accordance with Toronto Stock Exchange ("TSX") requirements. Detailed voting results for the Meeting are also available on SEDAR.

The new website for the Company will be www.StageZeroLifeSciences.com. This name change will also apply to the Company' U.S. Lab, Innovative Diagnostic Laboratory.

In addition to the Name Change, the Company will change its ticker symbol on the TSX to "SZLS". The intended date for the activation of the new ticker is on or about June 26, 2019. Until then, the Company's stock will continue to trade under the existing "GEN " ticker symbol.

About the Company

The Company is dedicated to the early detection of cancer and multiple disease states through whole blood. Our next generation test, Aristotle, is a multi-cancer panel for simultaneously screening for 10 cancers from a single sample of blood with high sensitivity and specificity for each cancer. Aristotle is built on our proven and proprietary Sentinel Principle Technology Platform, which was validated on 10,000 patients and used to develop the first liquid biopsy for Colorectal Cancer. Further validation of the Aristotle test is currently underway. In addition to building a pipeline of products for early cancer detection, the Company operates a CAP accredited and CLIA certified reference laboratory based in Richmond, Virginia that offers the ColonSentry test as well as licensed biomarker tests for lung, breast and prostate cancers. To learn more visit www.stagezerolifesciences.com.

Forward-Looking-Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements identified by words such as "expects," "will," "anticipates," "plans," "believes," "considers," "intends" and other similar expressions, which reflect the Company's current expectations regarding future events. The forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause the Company's actual events to differ materially from those projected herein. Investors should consult the Company's ongoing quarterly filings and annual reports for additional information on risks and uncertainties relating to these forward-looking statements. The reader is cautioned not to rely on these forward-looking statements. The Company disclaims any obligation to update these forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

Company Contact:

James R. Howard-Tripp

Chairman & CEO

jhoward-tripp@genenews.com

Tel. (905) 209-2030

Jerome Cliche

Financial Communication Advisor

jcliche@genenews.com

Tel. (514) 815-8799

SOURCE: GeneNews Limited

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/549390/GeneNews-Announces-Results-of-Annual-and-Special-Meeting-of-Shareholders