LED Medical Diagnostics Inc.: LED Medical Diagnostics Announces Appointment of New Directors

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / June 20, 2019 / LED Medical Diagnostics Inc. ("LED" or the "Company") (TSXV: LMD) is pleased to announce that Mr. George Reznik and Dr. Lou Shuman were appointed to the Company's board of directors during LED's Annual General Meeting, held on June 19, 2019 in Vancouver, BC. George Reznik will also be serving as the Chair of the Audit Committee.

George Reznik is the Chief Financial Officer ("CFO") and Corporate Secretary of Intrinsyc Technologies Corporation. Mr. Reznik has more than twenty-five years of experience in executive finance and operations roles with the last twenty years spent at rapidly growing public companies in the high technology industry. He has extensive expertise in international corporate finance, strategic business planning, mergers and acquisitions, business restructuring and growth management, investor relations, and operational management in addition to public company reporting. Prior to joining Intrinsyc, Mr. Reznik was CFO of DDS Wireless in which he was instrumental in execution of a high growth strategic acquisition strategy that doubled revenues with strong profitability in addition to having formerly been the CFO and Chief Operating Officer of Infowave Software, and the Vice President of Finance at Pivotal Corporation where he played a leadership role through its IPO on Nasdaq and its subsequent rapid business growth. Mr. Reznik previously was the Corporate Finance Valuation Practice Leader of Deloitte and was with the firm for over twelve years primarily based in Canada and the UK. Mr. Reznik is a Chartered Professional Accountant - Chartered Accountant (CPA, CA), a Chartered Business Valuator (CBV), a Certified Fraud Examiner (CFE) and holds a Bachelor of Commerce (Honors) degree from the University of Manitoba. He is the Chair of the BC Tech Association CFO Council and was the recipient of the BC Public Company CFO of the Year award in 2017.

Lou Shuman, DMD, CAGS, is the president and CEO of Cellerant Consulting Group, dentistry's leading incubator and accelerator. Cellerant services clients that range from venture-funded startups, Fortune 500 dental industry companies, and dental industry associations (such as the ADA). Dr. Shuman is a graduate of Boston University School of Dental Medicine with a specialty in orthodontics. He is a recognized key opinion leader in the fields of dental technology and digital marketing and holds clinical advisory and editorial positions with the dental industry's leading publications, including Dentistry Today, Dental Economics, Inside Dentistry, Dental Products Report, Orthodontic Practice US, Seattle Sleep Education LLC, and Dental Sleep Practice. He authors national columns for Dental Products Report and Dental Economics and is on the boards of the Foundation for Airway Health and the Dental Assisting National Board. Prior to starting Cellerant, Dr. Shuman was president of Pride Institute and Vice President of Clinical Education and Strategic Relations at Align Technology. He is also the co-founder of a new venture-funded technology company, LightForce Orthodontics.

"I am excited to welcome two new members to our board of directors," stated Dr. David Gane, CEO of LED. "Dr. Shuman brings independent dental domain business experience, strategic thinking and many valuable relationships in the dental profession to our board, while Mr. Reznik will contribute his many years of experience in corporate finance, corporate governance and business leadership. Both Dr. Shuman and Mr. Reznik are uniquely talented individuals to help guide us forward in our business growth."

LED also announces that James Topham did not stand for reappointment as a director at the Annual General Meeting. "We would like to thank James for his service and contributions to LED," concluded Dr. Gane.

LED Medical Diagnostics Inc. is a dental imaging technology provider focused on delivering state-of-the-art imaging software and systems. Through its wholly-owned subsidiaries LED Dental Inc., LED Dental Ltd., and Apteryx, Inc., LED Medical has provided dentists and oral health specialists with advanced diagnostic imaging products and software for over 20 years. LED's proprietary technologies include the VELscope Vx Enhanced Oral Assessment and TUXEDO Intraoral Sensors, in addition to Apteryx's XrayVision, XVWeb and XrayVision DCV imaging software solutions.

Backed by an experienced leadership team and dedicated to a higher level of service and support, LED is committed to providing dental practitioners with the best technology available by identifying and adding leading products to its growing portfolio. The Company is currently listed on the TSXV under the symbol LMD, the OTCQB under the symbol LEDIF, as well as the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the symbol LME.

