Findit, Inc.: Findit, Inc Explains How Individuals Benefit from Creating Content on Findit to Take Control of Their Search Results

ATLANTA, GA / ACCESSWIRE / June 20, 2019 / Findit, Inc. (OTC PINK: FDIT) a Nevada Corporation provides individuals a place to create the content they want indexed in search engines. While individuals are often focused on their social media pictures that they post on Facebook, Instagram and Pinterest and share their thoughts on Twitter, the people that these posts reach are limited to your friends and followers and are not indexed in Google, Yahoo and Bing. There can be value to posting on these social platforms depending on your objective when you take the time to create a post. What do you want to achieve with that post?

For so many young people who are creating their life canvases' online, what is the painting that others are going to see when they look at these paintings now and in years to come? While many people brush and laugh off the content they are posting, others like it or not are judging it. Colleges and Universities along with employers judge the content they see of a candidate when they are applying for enrollment or employment. The fact is, what you post does matter which means your objective in the content you are posting matters as well.

Findit gives you a central place to create content that you want seen, shared, and indexed from one social networking portal.

From Findit, you can:

manage the content you want to post

control the content you want Google, Yahoo, Bing and Findit to index

share your content, which others can also do when they see it.

The power of posting in Findit with the objective of 'this is the content I want people to see when they Google me', often becomes the outcome.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WIfJX6ZyMCk

Here Is How It Works

Individuals create a free account on Findit. Once they create their account, they can input a screen name. The screen name is able to be seen by everyone and crawled by outside search engines and be indexed in these search engines. By entering your full name as your screen name this gives search engines a clear and exact match of who the Findit account belongs to and how relevant they should deem this search result.

In addition to the screen name, Findit offers all members a Findit address. The address is an extension that comes after Findit.com. Findit also recommends the Findit URL address be your name as well. The addresses are offered at $7.95 each, annually. The recommendation is to get one address with your full name with no spaces and one with hyphens between each name of your full name. If you and someone else share the same name, you can add a city that you live in or town or state. This addition is a really nice add on to the address so that Google and other search engines have additional ways to identify you in search results.

Once you have completed the screen name and decided what you want your Findit address to be (optional) you can begin to upload the content you want people to see when they search your name.

Findit provides an area for pictures, a place to upload articles, a place to upload audio files that can include podcasts, and the Right Now section which is a very strong online marketing tool where individuals can post content that they want people to find on the web when they search their name. Each Right Now post can include photos, a video link from Youtube, Vimeo, or a 10 second video shot through the Findit App, a link, an article, and can be back-dated, published immediately, or scheduled into the future.

All posts, once created from the Findit App or from the website, can be shared to Instagram, Facebook or Twitter along with being able to send as an email, text or through WhatsApp.

Many people, young or old, may not have negative search results indexing in Google, Yahoo and Bing yet and maybe they never will. However, it is often critical to get in front of what could possibly happen later in life by taking control of the content now and post what you want indexed and prioritized in search engines. You do this now so if and when an unfortunate occurrence does happen, your web footprint already has hundreds if not more results, that you created about yourself, indexing at the top of search results, making it more difficult for the negative one(s) to penetrate. Others that do have search results that they wished were not indexing at the top can and ought to use Findit to provide a solution to building your own online footprint, the one you want people to see.

Findit, in addition to offering a plethora of tools to assist anyone looking to increase their online web presence provides online marketing and branding services to customers that include but are not limited to individuals, general contractors, roofers, pool builders, jewelry distributors and CBD companies.

Clark St. Amant of Findit stated, "I recently took a 3 week trip through Asia and the simplicity of posting through my Findit account from the App and having the option of sharing directly from the Findit App to my Facebook and Twitter account was extremely convenient and made things much easier to reach all of my friends and followers while also getting all of my pictures and posts indexing in Google. By posting to Findit first and then sharing to the other platforms including Twitter it simplifies things and eliminates having to do a similar post 4 different times. It is the future of social now."

About Findit, Inc.

Findit, Inc., owns Findit.com a Social Media Content Management Platform that provides an interactive search engine for all content posted in Findit to appear in Findit search. The site is an open platform that provides access to Google, Yahoo, Bing, and other search engines crawl content posted in Findit so it can be indexed in these search engines as well. Findit provides Members the ability to post, share and manage their content. Once they have posted in Findit, we ensure the content gets indexed in Findit Search results. Findit provides an option for anyone to submit URLs that they want indexed in Findit search result, along with posting status updates through Findit Right Now. Status Updates posted in Findit can be crawled by outside search engines which can result in additional organic indexing. All posts on Findit can be shared to other social and bookmarking sites that include but are not limited to Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIN and Pinterest by members and non-members. Findit provides Real Estate Agents the ability to create their own Findit Site where they can pull in their listing and others through their IDX account and post listings manually. Findit, Inc., is focused on the development of monetized Internet-based web products that can provide an increased brand awareness of our members. Findit, Inc., trades under the stock symbol FDIT on the OTC Pinksheets.

