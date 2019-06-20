Neurotech International Limited: Neurotech Launches Mente Clinic

PERTH, AUSTRALIA and SAN GWANN, MALTA / ACCESSWIRE / June 20, 2019 / Neurotech International Limited (ASX: NTI) ("Neurotech" or "the Company") has announced that it has launched a pilot version of Mente Clinic, a virtual clinic that enables clinicians to interact with their Mente patients and remotely monitor their progress.

Accessed via www.menteclinic.com, appointments can be set up with clients via video conferencing, and usage is monitored remotely. Its goal is to enable clinicians to extend their practice, provide a service to clients in areas where access to a clinic is restricted, and monitor Mente clients' progress.

Neurotech has launched its Early Adopter Program in all geographic regions where the Mente can be used. Early Adopters will benefit from substantial discounts on Mente's Starter Pack and subscription model. There are no contractual obligations, but Neurotech will encourage early adopters to provide ongoing feedback on usability and the progress registered by users.

CLINIC IS OPEN TO PARENTS

Parents also have the option to join the Early Adopter Program, and through a simple process, they can book consultations with a Mente specialist or order a starter pack comprising a bundle of therapy sessions and the Mente headband.

MENTE IOS NOW AVAILABLE

The public release version of the Mente iOS application is now available on the App Store. Mente clients can now choose between the iOS or Android versions of the app.

Peter Griffiths, CEO and Managing Director, said, "Following the launch of the subscription model in March, we are very excited about Mente Clinic and our Early Adopters Program. We want our Early Adopters to play a leading role as we work to expand the reach of Mente. Through their participation in this program, they can benefit from introductory pricing and help us by providing ongoing feedback on Mente and its benefits."

About Neurotech

Neurotech International Limited is a medical device and solutions company incorporated in Australia and operating through its wholly owned, Malta-based subsidiary AAT Research Limited. Neurotech's primary mission is to improve the lives of people with neurological conditions, with in-home use and clinical neurotechnology solutions that are both accessible and affordable. Through flagship device Mente and its associated platform, Neurotech is focused on facilitating the development and commercialization of technological solutions for the screening and treatment of symptoms associated with conditions such as autism. Mente is the world's first home therapy that is clinically proven to increase engagement and improve relaxation in autistic children with elevated Delta band brain activity.

For more information about Neurotech and Mente Autism please visit: http://www.neurotechinternational.com. http://www.mentetech.com. http://www.menteclinic.com.

