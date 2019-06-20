Endless Fun With the Ultimate Competitive Battle Royale Game PUBG LITE for Everyone Is Available in the MENA Region

AMSTERDAM, June 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- PUBG Corp.'s new free survival game PUBG LITE's beta test expanded its coverage to MENA countries. The launch event for PUBG LITE which can be played on every modern desktop and notebook PC, starts on 20th of June and will continue until 3rd of July.

PUBG Corporation announced that PUBG LITE is in MENA countries. PUBG Corp.'s free game open launched to gamers in Algeria, Azerbaijan, Bahrain, Egypt, Iraq, Israel, Jordan, Kuwait, Lebanon, Libya, Morocco, Oman, Palestine, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Syria, Tunisia, United Arab Emirates and Yemen.

In PUBG LITE, 100 players are parachuted to an island and they try to survive with the weapons, items and ammunition they find on the island and whoever survives wins. PUBG LITE can be played on every modern PC and notebook for free. The system requirements of the game will be as follows:



Minimum System Requirements Recommended System Requirements

OS Windows 7/8/10 64 bit Windows 7/8/10 64 bit

CPU Intel Core i3 2.4GHz Intel Core i5 2.8GHz

RAM 4GB 8GB

GPU Intel HD Graphics 4000 NVIDIA GeForce GTX 6600

or

AMD Radeon HD 7870

HDD 4GB

DirectX version DirectX 11



Join the launch event now and receive rewards

The launch event for PUBG LITE will start on 20th of June at https://lite.pubg.com/ar/ and will continue until 3rd of July. Gamers who join it between specified dates will receive Tiger M416 and Cheetah Parachute items for free, but the rewards are not limited to these two if the number of players will exceed 100k, Black Scarf, Punk Glasses and Bloody Combat Pants will be added to the reward pack, and if the number of players exceed 200K, second additional reward pack will include Gold PUBG Scarf, Yellow-Black Striped Long-Sleeved Shirt and Red Sports Top. All gifts will be mailed to those who join on July 11th. These gifts will be exclusive to the launch event and it'll be permanent in users' accounts.

For more information about PUBG LITE, you can follow the game's official Facebook page.

About PUBG Corporation (PUBG Corp.)

PUBG Corp., an affiliate company of Bluehole Inc., began as Bluehole Ginno Games, Inc. in 2009 and later renamed to PUBG Corp. in 2017. PUBG Corp. is the publisher and developer of the 2017 blockbuster battle royale video game, PLAYERUNKNOWN'S BATTLEGROUNDS (PUBG), on multiple platforms. Since its release, PUBG has received worldwide acclaim, achieving seven Guinness World Records and winning multiple game awards worldwide.

Headquartered in Korea, PUBG Corp. has six operational offices globally across North America, Europe, Japan, China. With the goal of developing PUBG as a global franchise, the company is currently undertaking a number of projects including esports, product licensing, and more. For more information about PUBG Corp., please visit www.pubg.com

