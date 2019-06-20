sprite-preloader
20.06.2019
PR Newswire

Asher Edelman Returns to the World of Corporate Activism

NEW YORK, June 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Asher Edelman, active investor of the 1970's, 80's and 90's has re-entered the world of Corporate Activism as an advisor to investors focused on realizing the latent value in companies which the marketplace undervalues. Edelman stewarded more than 30 transactions in his activist days.

Edelman has been retained by Coast Capital LLC to advise its partners in their quest to achieve full value in their investment in FirstGroup PLC, a UK company with substantial assets and business both in the UK and the U.S.

Asher Edelman Consulting
aedelman@edelco.com


