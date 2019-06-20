Web Presence: Protect My College Student: When is the Best Time To Get Sick?

DAVIE, FL / ACCESSWIRE / June 20, 2019 / College students get sick just like anyone else, the issues are, they're far away from the regular primary care doctor, emergency rooms are packed with people, and the cost is exorbitant; and while urgent care centers are viable options, are there any close by and what time are they open? With today's young adults being ultra tech-savvy, MD Live has a college program that fits your student's schedule, even if it's after-hours on the weekend! It's called Protect My College Student.

Utilizing MD Live's telemedicine services, students can contact doctors and healthcare professionals 24/7 via their phone, laptop, or iPad. Protect My College Student's goal is to provide parents peace of mind as their children go off to college and are living away from home for the first time. This can be an uneasy time for parents, but knowing that their children have unlimited access to medical services and counseling reassures them that their son or daughter is in good hands.

Here's a familiar scenario, your college student is burning the candle at both ends with late night studying, early classes, attending university events, and perhaps working a part-time job. This active lifestyle will weaken anyone's immune system, and it never fails that when students get sick, it's usually an inopportune time. When you sign your child up for Protect My College Student, all they have to do is chat with a medical professional via their phone or device and the physician or practitioner will diagnose their condition and take the next steps to get them feeling better. It's that easy.

The advantage of telemedicine is that you can access reliable healthcare from your phone, tablet, or computer at any time. Protect My College Student's network of experienced healthcare professionals are ready to assist with a variety of needs including urgent care visits; colds, stomach issues, fever, flu, earaches, pink eye, migraines, nausea and more.

While a large number of colleges offer medical services, they may be limited on availability. Protect My College Student offers students immediate assistance, 24/7, and can also assist them if they are traveling. Students can access these services with any mobile device or computer with Wi-Fi access. Medical professionals can diagnose a condition, advise patients where to go for further assistance, recommend over-the-counter medications, or prescribe medications from a local pharmacy, all during the consultation.

Protect My College Student offers around the clock care and protection for students who are living away from home for the first time.

CONTACT:

Protect My College Student

800-767-7746



SOURCE: Web Presence

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/549412/Protect-My-College-Student-When-is-the-Best-Time-To-Get-Sick