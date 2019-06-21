Agreement covers majority of components for the Parker Aerospace-designed 787 hydraulic system

Parker Aerospace, a business group of Parker Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH), the global leader in motion and control technologies, today announced an agreement with Air France Industries KLM Engineering Maintenance (AFI KLM E&M) for long-term collaboration on Boeing 787 component maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) services. The agreement, signed and announced at the 2019 Paris Air Show, covers the majority of repairable and test-only components for the Parker-designed 787 hydraulic system.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190620005764/en/

Contract signing between Austin Major, Parker Aerospace Customer Support Operations (CSO), and Gery Mortreux, Air France Industries KLM Engineering Maintenance. (Photo: Business Wire)

The agreement between AFI KLM E&M and Parker Aerospace will encompass the joint development of repair procedures to increase component and system reliability and reduce related maintenance costs for airline customers worldwide. Operators benefit from shared best practices and collaborative approaches to continuous improvement in repair performance. The collaboration focuses on repair development and work-scoping to help optimize on-wing time and reduce delays, cancellations, and overall cost.

Parker Aerospace is an original equipment manufacturer (OEM) and a global leader in developing and integrating components across many aerospace technologies. Air France Industries KLM Engineering Maintenance is a world leader in MRO with extensive knowledge of airline operations. By combining efforts with a new way of doing business, customers benefit from OEM data combined with powerful MRO insight and repair capabilities. The agreement does not preclude other agreements between Parker Aerospace and its customers.

"Parker Aerospace is continually focused on developing a strong global network while providing local solutions for MRO and part availability," said Vic Jorcyk, vice president of commercial aftermarket business for Parker Aerospace Customer Support Operations. "By combining efforts with AFKLM, this agreement will help end users realize the best cost savings, operational performance, and value created through the collaboration."

"We are happy with this partnership. It demonstrates again that AFI KLM E&M is a reliable and trustful party on the 787 market," said Anne Brachet, executive vice president Air France KLM Engineering Maintenance. "We see this as further reinforcing our Boeing 787 support program to the benefit of our customers."

About Parker Aerospace. Parker Aerospace is a global leader in the research, design, integration, manufacture, certification, and lifetime service of flight control, hydraulic, fuel and inerting, fluid conveyance, thermal management, lubrication, and pneumatic systems and components for aerospace and other high-technology markets. The company supports the world's aircraft and aeroengine manufacturers, providing a century of experience and innovation for commercial and military aircraft.

The Parker Aerospace stand is in hall 5, stand C10, at the Paris Air Show, June 17-23, 2019.

About Parker Hannifin. Parker Hannifin is a Fortune 250 global leader in motion and control technologies. For more than 100 years the company has engineered the success of its customers in a wide range of diversified industrial and aerospace markets. Learn more at www.parker.com or @parkerhannifin.

About AFI KLM E&M

Air France Industries KLM Engineering Maintenance is a major multi-product MRO (Maintenance, Repair, Overhaul) provider. With a workforce of over 14,000, AFI KLM E&M offers comprehensive technical support for airlines, ranging from engineering and line maintenance to engine overhaul, aero structure and fan thrust reverser support, as well as the management, repair and supply of aircraft components, structured around a powerful logistics network. AFI KLM E&M supports almost 2,000 aircraft operated by 200 major international and domestic airlines. www.afiklmem.com Follow us on Twitter @afiklmem

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190620005764/en/

Contacts:

Brian King

Parker Aerospace

+1 (714) 458-7416

brian.king@parker.com

Air France Industries KLM Engineering Maintenance

Communications Director Vincent Metz

+33 (0)1 49 89 52 33

Metz@klm.com