Highlights of the World's Leading Photonics Exhibition CIOE 2019

SHENZHEN, China, June 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- CIOE (China International Optoelectronic Exposition) is the world's leading exhibition in optoelectronic and photonic industry. The event presents the entire supply chain. Nearly 2,000+ photonic players will display their cutting-edge products and technologies at CIOE 2019. It is the ideal platform to find new suppliers, to source for new products, to exchange technical thoughts and to discover more market opportunities.

Highlights of CIOE 2019 to help prepare for your sourcing trip:

Network with key industry players

Expect more networking, more showcases, and more content on the show floor with participation from key industry players such as Innolight, Hisense, YOFC, II-VI, SCHOTT, KYOCREA, ULIS, Thorlabs, Newport, HIK Vision, Go Edmund, Sunny Optical, Panasonic, Fanuc, Maxell, Velodyne, Innoviz, Hamamatsu, Robosense, Han's Laser, Raycus and 2,000 more. Stay tuned for the Exhibitors List.

Get to know more new players

As the world's leading photonic and optoelectronic exhibition, CIOE annually attracted lots of new exhibitors to join. There are nearly 200 new exhibitors who will make their CIOE debut with their topnotch photonic products. Let's get a preview of who's coming!! CIOE 2019 New Exhibitor

Gain industry insights from the leading research affiliates

Presenting a knowledge powerhouse with more learning opportunities for the industry as CIOE secures strong partnerships with leading business intelligence and research affiliates such as YOLE DÉVELOPPEMENT, System Plus Consulting, Knowmade, Ovum, Light Reading, MEMS consulting.

Wide array of onsite activities and workshops

More than 50 Seminars, Workshops, and Activities to cover the hottest topic in photonics, to keep you at the forefront of tech advances, including Silicon Photonics, LiDAR, 3D Sensing, Optical Communication, Optical Manufacutring, AI, Machine Vision, Laser Manufacutring, AR/VR and more. View all activities

CIOE 2019 will be held at Shenzhen Convention & Exhibition Center from September 4-7, 2019.

Register now to CIOE 2019 now and enjoy:

Free Admission

Advance hotel and local metro coupons or discounts

Access to CIOE pre-show news and updates

Latest sharing on industry reports worth thousands

Your CIOE visiting gift

Invitation letter assistance for Chinese visa

Visitor badge printed beforehand on September 3

More about CIOE 2019 please kindly visit http://www.cioe.cn/en

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/926125/Highlights_CIOE_2019.jpg