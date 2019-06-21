Arcadis N.V.: Arcadis completes its current annual share buyback program

Amsterdam, 21 June 2019 - Arcadis (EURONEXT: ARCAD), the leading global Design & Consultancy organization for natural and built assets, announced its current share buyback program to be completed on 20 June 2019. Since the start of the share buyback program on 25 February 2019, a total of 850,000 ordinary shares have been repurchased in order to cover obligations from employee incentive plans. The shares have been repurchased at a volume-weighted average share price of €16.02, for a total consideration of €13.6 million. The repurchased shares will be kept as treasury shares.

Final transaction update

In the period from 17 June 2019 up to and including 20 June 2019 Arcadis has repurchased 90,416 of its own shares at an average price of €16.66. The consideration for the shares repurchased was €1.5 million.

For more detailed information see: https://www.arcadis.com/en/global/investors/share-information/share-buyback-program/ (https://www.arcadis.com/en/global/investors/share-information/share-buyback-program/)

About Arcadis

Arcadis is a leading global Design & Consultancy company for natural and built assets. Applying our deep market sector insights and collective design, consultancy, engineering, project and management services we work in partnership with our clients to deliver exceptional and sustainable outcomes throughout the lifecycle of their natural and built assets. We are 27,000 people, active in over 70 countries that generate €3.3 billion in revenues. We support UN-Habitat with knowledge and expertise to improve the quality of life in rapidly growing cities around the world. www.arcadis.com (http://www.arcadis.com/).

