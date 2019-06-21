Shipyard Makes Waves With Low Alcohol Alternative

American Craft Beer brand Shipyard launches Low Tide, a 0.5% low alcohol pale ale to its range in response to 'tasteless' No and Low Alcohol beer.

WOLVERHAMPTON, England, June 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- As 'Craft' and 'No and Low'1 [NAB/LAB] continue to dominate as the two biggest drink trends, Shipyard's launch of Low Tide is in direct response to consumer research that has demonstrated that Low and No alcohol beer options in the current market are tasteless. Shipyard's newest offering promises to not be side-tracked by gimmicks but to focus on the quality of the product ensuring that that Low Tide is an alternative that won't compromise on taste.

With its origins firmly rooted in East Coast American Brewing, Shipyard has risen to popularity throughout the UK by a growing interest in American Craft Beer. Following the huge success of Shipyard American Pale Ale across the on-trade2, the launch of Low Tide responds to consumer demand for quality low alcohol alternatives.

Sam Coles, Shipyard brand manager explained: "Shipyard is a brand for everyone, and we want the beers to be enjoyed inclusively. We know that consumers expect more from their brands, particularly craft, in both quality and overall experience. So, with this in mind we took the opportunity to provide a low alcohol alternative that doesn't compromise on taste which we know is an important factor when making a choice to drink a low and no offer."

Low Tide, the 0.5% low alcohol alternative joins the brands already strong portfolio including craft keg category leader3, Shipyard American Pale Ale and the fastest growing Premium Bottled Ale, Shipyard IPA4. The inclusion of Low Tide has prompted a brand identity update across the range and includes illustrations taking inspiration from shipyard docks.

Sam concluded: "For Shipyard, we wanted to make sure that Low Tide wasn't a compromise and it is still as great tasting as our other beers. The brewing team have done an amazing job on ensuring the American hops deliver that full round flavour that our customers expect - alcohol or not and we look forward to everyone giving it a try."

NAB/LAB - Abbreviation of No Alcohol Beer and Low Alcohol Beer.

The Shipyard range comprises three effortlessly refreshing pale ales which offer drinkers a first step into craft ale. From a family-owned brewery based in Portland, Maine, on the East Coast of America, Shipyard's beers are distinctive, fresh and full-bodied and brewed using only the best ingredients.

True to the brand's American roots, Shipyard is about down-to-earth, American craft beer.

Beer that doesn't compromise on quality or flavour.

Low Tide is being released across both the on and off trade throughout June 2019. It will be available in Morrisons from 3rd June and for more information on pub/bar stockists, please visit www.shipyardbeer.co.uk/ for more information.

Low Tide (0.5% alcohol) Tasting Notes

A juicy, tropical Pale Ale, with a fullness that belies its low alcohol. Generous quantities of hops are added throughout the brewing process and it is those hops that deliver Low Tide's richly fruity hop character, with tropical fruits, and notes of subtle citrus and blueberry.

