digital.security, the leading European certifier for connected object security, has just announced the launch of the IoT Qualified as Secured (IQS) programme the first certification programme for Internet of Things (IoT) designers who want to have the security of their IoT solutions checked by an independent third party. Designed for users, this label can be used by IoT designers to check the security of systems that use connected objects. It serves as a reliable and independent indicator for future adopters or users, whether they are professionals or private individuals.

The programme featuring the IQS pictogram, IoT manufacturers can check the security of their systems that use connected objects.

The IQS label can be awarded to companies in all economic sectors for a period of 2 years and is based on a reference framework made up of national and international security standards, good "security hygiene" practices and requirements derived from digital.security's experience (between 25 and 30, depending on the certification level). All of the components making up a candidate IoT solution are assessed against the reference framework: the connected objects, the communications protocols, the servers that can be accessed over the Internet and the applications made available to users. The Certification Committee, made up of digital.security's independent cybersecurity experts, compares the anonymised assessment report with the framework selected for awarding the certification.

digital.security's aim is to cover most security requirements in EU countries in an objective and measurable way. The time-honoured approach underpinning the certification enables it to evolve as new European standards and regulations are introduced. This way, all IoT stakeholders can adopt a long-term security policy.

"You cannot innovate successfully without managing risks," says Jean-Claude Tapia, CEO of digital.security. "In a global market where the emphasis is more on time-to-market than carefully controlled development, we believed that it was essential to create the first label certifying the security of connected objects, revolutionising the way in which economic and social stakeholders interact with one another.Our aim in launching the IQS label the first certification system for the IoT is to come to the aid of all stakeholders and provide this digital revolution with long-term support," he adds.

ABOUT DIGITAL.SECURITY

digital.security, the first European certification company that is partly dedicated to connected objects, employs 250 consultants and specialists with numerous certifications.

Its services cover auditing, consultancy and training, as well as integrating and operating (service centres) security solutions.

digital.security has tried and tested knowledge and rare expertise (radio frequencies, electronics, SOC, IAM, DLP, PKI, etc.), as well as an IoT laboratory for assessing connected solutions and issuing certifications. It monitors the market and undertakes R&D, producing numerous publications and contributions to national and international research.

