Druva, Inc., the leader in cloud data protection and management, today announced that it has hired Nick Turner as vice president of sales for EMEA. With extensive experience leading organisations in the data protection industry, Turner will lead efforts to further expand Druva's presence in the region and support enterprises as they transform for the cloud era.

"With 20 years of industry experience, Nick has a depth of knowledge and keen ability to deliver data management solutions that meet and exceed enterprise demands," said Jaspreet Singh, founder and CEO, Druva. "EMEA is an incredibly diverse region, with numerous industries, government regulations and business needs. Nick's knowledge of this market will be invaluable as Druva continues to expand across the region."

"European enterprises are increasingly shifting away from legacy on-premises infrastructure and its associated challenges, and turning to cloud-based, as-a-service consumption models to meet their business needs," said Turner. "Druva is the only data protection solution positioned to meet this growing demand, and it has the ideal offering to help customers through their data transformation. This is an incredibly exciting market right now and I'm excited to join Druva as we strengthen our presence in the region."

In his role as EMEA vice president of sales, Turner will be responsible for managing and growing Druva's sales operations in EMEA, as well as leading the sales and channel strategy across the region. Turner joins Druva from Dell/EMC, where for the last four years he has led the specialist data protection solutions division for the UK and Ireland region. Prior to that, he ran the software business unit responsible for data protection, data management and storage virtualisation software for IBM in its European region.

Over the last 12 months, Druva has experienced over 80 percent revenue growth for backup and disaster recovery of enterprise workloads and has nearly doubled its international customer base. The company has also recently expanded its UK office, doubling its size and capacity.

Additionally, Druva has continued to increase it global footprint, including the recent move into a new global headquarters in Silicon Valley, opening a new innovation centre in Pune, India, and creating an Asia-Pacific regional hub in Singapore. In November 2018, Druva was also recognised by Deloitte as one of the fastest growing technology companies for the third consecutive year, and was the only data protection and management vendor recognised.

