SUNNYVALE, CA, June 21, 2019 - (ACN Newswire) - FirstHive today announces that Forrester Research, a leading global research and advisory firm, has ranked FirstHive as a Contender in its report "The Forrester New Wave: B2B Customer Data Platforms, Q2 2019."The New Wave report found that FirstHive "offers robust campaign recommendations and analytics. The solution leverages machine learning to make recommendations for the ideal channel, timing, and offering, based on its assessment of transaction propensity. It also offers a wide range of out-of-the-box data and performance analytics and configurable dashboard widgets."According to the report, "customers praise FirstHive's ability to create unified profiles and make recommendations that result in improved marketing and sales performance and the company's consultative approach to implementation."To quote a reference customer from the report, "We now have a unified view of our customers and know what they are consuming." Another customer stated, " We create dynamic segments, attach them to journeys, and target them with campaigns."What the customers are referring to is the ability of FirstHive to build a single view of the customer by integrating multiple data sources which can then be used to trigger fresh campaigns leveraging the recommendations provided by the platform's AI/ML engine."Providing unique capabilities to marketers such as auto-segmentation, insights recommendations augmented by machine learning and AI to enhance the overall customer experience is our focus," said Aditya Bhamidipaty, Founder/CEO at FirstHive. "We are proud to be included in the Forrester New Wave report - which, we feel, is a validation of our vision, customer and technology focus," he added.With FirstHive, enterprises have experienced up to 6X jump in their Marketing ROI metrics. FirstHive has over 30 customer deployments across the Indo-Pacific region including some of the leading BFSI, FMCG & Manufacturing enterprises. FirstHive has operations in the USA and the Asia Pacific regions.For further inquiries, reach out to us at marketing@firsthive.com. All trademarks and brand names mentioned are the property of the respective owners.About FirstHiveFirstHive is an Intelligent Customer Data Platform that builds Unique Customer Identities by ingesting data from all sources of customer interactions & transactions such as ERP, CRM, Website, Social, PoS, mobile app, customer care, etc. It is the world's first CDP to use Machine Learning to build unified customer identities and layer it with actionable campaign targeting recommendations to deliver disproportionate jump in Marketing ROI. FirstHive is a privacy-by-design, GDPR compliant product & also delivers a cross channel campaign orchestration capability on the unified customer data set. www.firsthive.com.Source: FirstHiveCopyright 2019 ACN Newswire . All rights reserved.