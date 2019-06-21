Ximen Mining Corp.: Ximen Mining Corp's Option Partner Starts Drilling C.O.D. North Vein Gold Drop Property

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / June 21, 2019 / Ximen Mining Corp. (TSX.v: XIM) (FRA: 1XMA) (OTCQB:XXMMF) (the "Company" or "Ximen") announces its option partner, GGX Gold Corp (TSX.v: GGX), has completed 32 diamond drill holes on the C.O.D. vein and has moved the drill rig to start drilling the C.O.D. North Vein at the Gold Drop property in the Greenwood Mining Camp.

Photo of piece of NQ drill core from Hole 2019-31 containing coarse pyrite mineralization.

The drill rig has now completed the first stage of in-fill drilling on the C.O.D. vein. The rig has now been moved to explore the C.O.D. North vein, which is a parallel vein located 700 meters northeast of the main vein. Trench samples collected in 2018 from the C.O.D. North vein assayed up to 21.7 grams per tonne gold over 0.4 meters. An initial stage of 10 holes is planned to test the structure in the area of the surface trenches.

Since the start of the season in mid-April, 32 holes for a total of 1923 meters have been completed on the main C.O.D. structure. Fourteen holes intersected the C.O.D. quartz vein at the target depths containing variable amounts of pyrite mineralization (see photo). Five vein intercepts were visibly mineralized with possible gold-telluride mineralization (sylvanite, (Ag,Au)Te2) and one other intercept contained visible gold.

Following on from the C.O.D. North structure, the drill program will continue this season with planned holes to test the Everest vein, a visible gold bearing vein that was discovered in 2018, and the Gold Drop mine, where visible gold in quartz has been identified in surface exposures.

The drill core is currently being logged and cut in half with a diamond saw at a facility in Greenwood, B.C. Half core samples will be shipped for assay later this month.

Dr. Mathew Ball, P.Geo., VP Exploration for Ximen Mining Corp. and a Qualified Person as defined by NI 43-101, approved the technical information contained in this News Release.

About Ximen Mining Corp.

Ximen Mining Corp. owns 100 percent interest in all three of its precious metal projects located in southern BC. Ximen's two Gold projects are The Gold Drop Project and The Brett Epithermal Gold Project. Ximen also owns the Treasure Mountain Silver Project adjacent to the past-producing Huldra Silver Mine. Currently both the Gold Drop Project and the Treasure Mountain Silver Project are under option agreements. The option partners are making annual staged cash and stocks payments as well as funding the development of these projects. The company has recently acquired the Kenville Gold mine near Nelson, British Columbia and The Amelia Gold Mine.

Ximen is a publicly listed company trading on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol XIM, in the USA under the symbol XXMMF, and in Frankfurt, Munich, and Berlin Stock Exchanges in Germany under the symbol 1XMA and WKN with the number as A2JBKL.

