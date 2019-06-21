DGAP-Ad-hoc: Dexus Finance Pty Limited / Key word(s): Dividend Dexus Finance Pty Limited: Distribution for six months to 30 June 2019 21-Jun-2019 / 09:44 CET/CEST Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Dexus (ASX: DXS)* *ASX release* *21 June 2019* *Distribution for the six months ending 30 June 2019 * Dexus today announced details relating to its distribution for the six months ending 30 June 2019. The estimated distribution amount for the six months ending 30 June 2019 is 23.0 cents per stapled security. Taking into account the distribution of 27.2 cents per stapled security for the six months ending 31 December 2018 (paid on 28 February 2019), this distribution will result in a total distribution of 50.2 cents per stapled security for the 2019 financial year, representing a 5.0% increase on the prior year. The payment will be made in accordance with the following timetable: Ex-distribution date: Thursday, 27 June 2019 Record date: Friday, 28 June 2019 Payment date and dispatch of distribution and taxation statements: Thursday, 29 August 2019 Dexus confirms that its distribution reinvestment plan remains suspended and will not be in operation for this distribution payment. If any changes occur in this regard, the Australian Securities Exchange and security holders will be advised at the appropriate time. Dexus will confirm its distribution rate when it releases its 2019 annual results on Wednesday, 14 August 2019. Please also see available on our website at https://www.dexus.com/investors/all-news-and-media [1] Appendix 3A.1 Notice of Distribution as required to be lodged by the Australian Securities Exchange. *For further information please contact:* Investor Relations Media Relations David Yates Louise Murray +61 2 9017 1424 +61 2 9017 1446 +61 418 861 047 +61 403 260 754 david.yates@dexus.com louise.murray@dexus.com Information and Explanation of the Issuer to this News: *About Dexus* Dexus is one of Australia's leading real estate groups, proudly managing a high quality Australian property portfolio valued at $28.9 billion. We believe that the strength and quality of our relationships is central to our success, and are deeply committed to working with our customers to provide spaces that engage and inspire. We invest only in Australia, and directly own $13.9 billion of office and industrial properties. We manage a further $15.0 billion of office, retail, industrial and healthcare properties for third party clients. The group's $5.0 billion development pipeline provides the opportunity to grow both portfolios and enhance future returns. With 1.7 million square metres of office workspace across 53 properties, we are Australia's preferred office partner. Dexus is a Top 50 entity by market capitalisation listed on the Australian Securities Exchange (trading code: DXS) and is supported by 27,000 investors from 19 countries. With more than 30 years of expertise in property investment, development and asset management, we have a proven track record in capital and risk management, providing service excellence to tenants and delivering superior risk-adjusted returns for investors. www.dexus.com *Download the Dexus IR app* Download the Dexus IR app to your preferred mobile device to gain instant access to the latest stock price, ASX Announcements, presentations, reports, webcasts and more. 21-Jun-2019 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de Language: English Company: Dexus Finance Pty Limited 264 George Street 2193 Sydney Australia Phone: +61 2 9017 1100 Fax: +61 2 9017 1101 E-mail: ir@dexus.com Internet: www.dexus.com ISIN: XS1961891220 WKN: A2RZHG Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Frankfurt EQS News ID: 828461 End of Announcement DGAP News Service 828461 21-Jun-2019 CET/CEST 1: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=1a089339e6d7e7b6542a69d3644076eb&application_id=828461&site_id=vwd&application_name=news

