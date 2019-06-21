The world's number one mono silicon module manufacturer will add another 5 GW to its annual panel production capacity in 2020 as it pursues 16 GW of output this year and 25 GW next year.Chinese solar manufacturer Longi Solar is set to splash another RMB2.4 billion ($349 million) on expanding its mono silicon module production capacity, this time in the Chinese city of Taizhou. The Shanghai-listed solar giant revealed plans to expand its annual production capacity for high efficiency modules with a new factory, warehouse and ancillary facilities to extend its existing base in the city district ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...