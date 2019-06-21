Abzena, the leading global biologics and ADC target partner research organization, announced it has appointed Andrew Kraus as Chief Technology Officer (CTO) and Philip Payne as Chief Commercial Officer (CCO).

As CTO Mr. Kraus will implement advanced technology solutions to further enhance data integrity controls, regulatory compliance and effective electronic data sharing. He will also oversee a range of platforms to support global operations including Electronic Laboratory Notebook and Enterprise Resource Planning systems. Mr. Kraus joins Abzena following executive operating and technology roles at leading global Pharmaceutical Services companies including BioClinica, ICON Clinical Research, and the Cardiovascular Research Foundation. He received a Masters Degree in Bioengineering from the University of Pennsylvania.

Mr. Kraus commented: "I am excited to join Abzena to ensure that the company can provide world class data integrity and systems compliance as it grows rapidly. I look forward to supporting Abzena's partners in their research mission to bring much needed novel treatments to patients".

As CCO Philip Payne will lead global business development with a particular focus on growing the company's business in the European and UK regions. Mr. Payne joins Abzena following senior commercial roles at global Pharmaceutical Services companies including Concept Life Sciences, Aptuit, and Catalent Pharma Solutions. He is broadly experienced in integrated solutions for contract services that span the areas of discovery, development and manufacturing. Mr. Payne received a Bachelor Degree in Chemistry and Environmental Science from the University of Kent in the UK.

Mr. Payne stated: "I am delighted to be joining Abzena. The company truly has a customer and patient focused culture that is rare in Pharmaceutical Services. I look forward to working with the team to bring Abzena's unique and comprehensive suite of integrated biologics and ADC services to customers."

Jonathan Goldman MD, Chief Executive Officer, said: "I am delighted to announce the appointment of two high calibre executives to broaden our technology platform and expand our share of the market. I had the privilege of working with Andrew and Philip for almost 20 years in prior roles and know that they share Abzena's patient first philosophy. Abzena is focused on the quality of science and maintains data integrity as an organizational core value. I welcome Andrew and Philip to our existing world class leadership team."

