Freitag, 21.06.2019

WKN: A111AY ISIN: NO0010708068 
21.06.2019 | 11:29
GlobeNewswire (Europe)

Scanship Holding ASA: Publication of Prospectus Summary for listing on Oslo Børs 24 June

Reference is made to the stock exchange announcement being made on 19 June 2019 regarding Scanship Holding ASA being approved for listing on Oslo Børs as a transfer from Oslo Axess. The first day of listing on Oslo Børs will be Monday 24 June.

In connection with the transfer of listing from Oslo Axess to Oslo Børs, the company has now published a prospectus summary pursuant to section 7-2 of the Securities Trading Regulation. The prospectus summary is attached hereto and is also available at www.scanship.nofrom today.

For further queries, please contact:
Erik Magelssen - CFO
Scanship Holding ASA
Tel: +47 928 88 728
Email: erik.magelssen@scanship.no

ABOUT SCANSHIP HOLDING ASA
Scanship delivers world leading solutions for cleaner oceans in the Cruise and Aquaculture industries. Scanship provides advanced technologies for processing waste and purifying wastewater. Owners operating Scanship systems have the solution to convert all waste and wastewater into clean energy and purified water which meets the highest international discharge standards. Any residuals from the Scanship processes can be recovered for reuse.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

Attachment

  • SSHIP - Prospectus Summary for listing on Oslo Børs (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/e8041759-ecac-4163-a52d-4a3e5326f8a7)

