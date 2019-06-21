Spaces by Design: New App by Corian Design Brings to Life Interior Design Ideas

Available for iOS and downloadable from iTunes

LONDON, June 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

Spaces by Design from Corian Design is a mobile application dedicated to design and architecture professionals as well as consumers, who need a user-friendly, quick and effective tool to manage their interior design projects which consider the usage of Corian Solid Surface and Corian Quartz as surfacing solutions. The new digital app - available for iOS and downloadable from iTunes - guides the user through the process of creating its own new space by applying all the colors of Corian Solid Surface and Corian Quartz to a real environment.

To know which products and colours of the Corian Design offering are available in a specific country or region, please visit www.corian.com

Exploiting the opportunities opened up by Augmented Reality, the app gives the immediate image of the new space in just few steps. Whether it is a renovation of existing surfaces or the realisation of a new countertop, it enables to test colours options from the palettes of Corian Solid Surface and Corian Quartz: choose the colour combinations and visualise the future project. The user-friendly interface is perfect for those who like to explore their creativity and let them easily generate new interior configurations.

For further information, http://www.corian.com/-design-your-space-using-the-corian-r-a-r-app-

About Corian Design - Corian Design, a division of the DuPont company, is a global organization which creates, manufactures and markets advanced materials, products and solutions for interior design and architecture, originating from a foundation of world-class technologies and expertise. Marketed under the Corian brand and the Make your Space tagline, its materials, products and solutions meet the most demanding requirements in terms of beauty, functionality and durability. The Corian Design global portfolio is continuously evolving, and it currently includes Corian Solid Surface, Corian Quartz, Corian Elements and Corian Exteriors.

