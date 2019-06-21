Perpetual Income & Growth Investment Trust plc (PLI) As at close of business on 20-June-2019 NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 354.81p INCLUDING current year revenue 359.61p NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Fair Value EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 349.54p INCLUDING current year revenue 354.33p LEI: 549300UIWJ7E60WUQZ16