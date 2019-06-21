According to Technavio Research Report "Electronic Logging Devices (ELDs) Market by component (telematics unit, engine module, and external display), and geographic regions (Europe, North America, APAC, MEA, and South America) is witnessed to grow USD 2.53 billion, at a CAGR of 4% from 2019 to 2023."

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190621005174/en/

Technavio has published a new market research report on the global electronic logging devices (ELDs) market from 2019-2023. (Graphic: Business Wire)

Free sample report contains market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more - Request for Free Sample https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=Electronic%20Logging%20Devices%20(ELDs)%20Market%202019-2023%20by%20Component%20and%20Geography%20-%20Global%20Forecast%202019-2023&type=sample&src=report

Global electronic logging devices (ELDs) market: Integration of mobile devices with ELD

The adoption of smart devices, such as smartphones, has increased drastically over the last few years and is constantly increasing in developing regions such as APAC, MEA, and South America. The rising penetration of smartphones is increasing the demand for smartphone-based ELDs as they allow drivers to easily access their driving data. Such systems consist of an ELD app, which informs drivers about the time spent working outside the vehicle and behind the wheel. Therefore, the benefits associated with smartphone-based ELDs have encouraged various vendors to offer such solutions. This, in turn, will have a positive impact on the electronic logging devices (ELDs) market growth during the forecast period.

"Apart from the integration of mobile devices with ELD, other factors such as the growing number of electric vehicles (EVs), and the rising use of analytics with ELDs will have a significant impact on the growth of the electronic logging devices (ELDs) market size during the forecast period," says a senior analyst at Technavio.

Speak to Research Expert https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=Electronic%20Logging%20Devices%20(ELDs)%20Market%202019-2023%20by%20Component%20and%20Geography%20-%20Global%20Forecast%202019-2023&type=customization&utm_source=pressrelease

Global electronic logging devices (ELDs) market: Segmentation analysis

This market research report segments the global electronic logging devices (ELDS) market by component (telematics unit, engine module, and external display), and geographic regions (Europe, North America, APAC, MEA, and South America).

The European region led the electronic logging devices (ELDs) market in 2018, followed by North America, APAC, MEA, and South America respectively. The region is witnessing an increase in manufacturing activities, which has resulted in a corresponding need to improve the logistics infrastructure to facilitate efficient delivery of goods. ELDs help enterprises in the logistics industry to automatically record effective drive-time of the vehicle, for more accurate and easier HOS recording and reporting.

Global electronic logging devices (ELDs) market: Use of ELDs to enhance the quality of driving

ELDs can monitor the driving habits of drivers. They can detect sudden stops, sharp turns, or quick accelerations and communicate the data to fleet managers on their dashboards. This allows managers to provide feedback to drivers about their driving habits. ELDs allow drivers to focus on driving and delivering products without worrying about paperwork as time is tracked automatically by ELDs. Therefore, the use of ELDs can enhance the quality of driving which is expected to increase the demand for ELDs during the forecast period.

Few Major Vendors in the Dual-Axis Solar Tracker Market are:

Donlen Corp.

Geotab Inc.

Omnitracs LLC

Teletrac Navman US Ltd.

Trimble Inc.

Browse Industries Reports @ Auto Components

About Technavio

Technaviois a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190621005174/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

www.technavio.com